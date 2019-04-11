TMZ: Peter Bergin Suing Rams After Alleged Attack by Drunk Fan During Game

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

A Los Angeles Rams fan is suing the team after he said he was attacked at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the Rams' 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27, according to TMZ Sports.

Peter Bergin said he suffered a broken nose and a dislocated knee in the attack.

"The drunk tried to punch his girlfriend in the face, and Mr. Bergin tried to push him out of the way and took the hit instead," said Bergin's attorney, Barry Novack, per the Los Angeles Daily News. "He broke his nose and dislocated his knee when he fell."

Novack alleged the attacker was served too much alcohol and that the Rams didn't have the proper security measures in place or enough personnel to be more proactive in handling the situation. He added the team "should have anticipated that the crowds would be rowdy and there could be fan violence."

Bergin is suing for unspecified damages.