TMZ: Peter Bergin Suing Rams After Alleged Attack by Drunk Fan During Game

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Stadium personnel walk near a new section of seat at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The 95-year-old Coliseum is only about halfway through its two-year, $300 million renovation project, the Rams and the Trojans have football games to play. The stadium that hosted two Olympics and the first Super Bowl will be open to the public again this weekend with new amenities in the famed concrete bowl. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

A Los Angeles Rams fan is suing the team after he said he was attacked at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the Rams' 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27, according to TMZ Sports.

Peter Bergin said he suffered a broken nose and a dislocated knee in the attack.

"The drunk tried to punch his girlfriend in the face, and Mr. Bergin tried to push him out of the way and took the hit instead," said Bergin's attorney, Barry Novack, per the Los Angeles Daily News. "He broke his nose and dislocated his knee when he fell."

Novack alleged the attacker was served too much alcohol and that the Rams didn't have the proper security measures in place or enough personnel to be more proactive in handling the situation. He added the team "should have anticipated that the crowds would be rowdy and there could be fan violence."

Bergin is suing for unspecified damages.

