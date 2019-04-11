Tiger Woods Near the Top of Leaderboard After Strong 1st Round at 2019 Masters

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is in contention for his fifth green jacket. 

The star golfer was excellent on Thursday in the opening round of the Masters at Augusta National, shooting a 2-under 70 to go into the clubhouse in a tie for sixth place, just one stroke behind five players at 3-under. It was an excellent start for Woods, as he seeks to win his first major since 2008 and his first Masters since 2005.

                

