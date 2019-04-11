Tiger Woods Near the Top of Leaderboard After Strong 1st Round at 2019 Masters

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is in contention for his fifth green jacket.

The star golfer was excellent on Thursday in the opening round of the Masters at Augusta National, shooting a 2-under 70 to go into the clubhouse in a tie for sixth place, just one stroke behind five players at 3-under. It was an excellent start for Woods, as he seeks to win his first major since 2008 and his first Masters since 2005.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

