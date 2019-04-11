Leonard Fournette Arrested for Driving with Suspended License

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested in Jacksonville on Thursday for driving with a suspended license.

Per Justin Barney and Vic Micolucci of News4Jax, Fournette was pulled over for a traffic stop Thursday. He had an unpaid speeding ticket from November, and his driver's license had been suspended in March. He was booked into jail on a charge of knowingly driving while his license was suspended.

The Jaguars provided a statement on the situation, via Russell Colburn of Action News Jax: "The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information. No further comment will be provided at this time."

In November, Fournette was cited for driving 37 mph in a 25 mph zone in Neptune Beach, Florida. His license was suspended last month after he failed to pay the fine.

Per official jail records (h/t Philip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union), Fournette paid his $1,500 bond and was released at 2:40 p.m. local time.

Fournette is preparing for his third season in Jacksonville. The Jaguars drafted the 24-year-old No. 4 overall in 2017, and he ran for 1,040 yards as a rookie to help Jacksonville reach the AFC Championship Game.