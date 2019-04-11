Danny Ainge Pokes Fun at Ex-Lakers President Magic Johnson, Jokes He's Resigning

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The historic Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry has moved into the front offices with Danny Ainge making a joke about the Magic Johnson situation.

Ainge opened his press conference Thursday joking he was resigning as Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations:

In case anyone hasn't been following along, Johnson abruptly decided to resign as president of basketball operations prior to the Lakers' season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday.

Explaining his decision to walk away from the Lakers, Johnson said he wanted to be able to have fun and tweet again:

Ainge appears to have found a way to marry having fun and being successful in running a franchise. The Celtics have won one NBA title in 13 trips to the postseason since Ainge moved into the front office in 2003.

The Lakers just finished a 37-45 season and have missed the playoffs for six straight years.