NBA Playoffs 2019: Postseason Schedule, Bracket Format and Odds

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Even if the final outcome stays the same, this year's NBA postseason contains fresh faces ushering in a new era.

For the first time since the 2004-2005 campaign, LeBron James will not partake in the playoffs. That also means he won't represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals for the first time in nine years.

Since both of his former squads (Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat) failed to qualify, fans no longer need to watch two months of postseason basketball just to see the same closing matchup. Of course, that may merely mean the Golden State Warriors conquer a different club to hoist their third straight title.

Although the Warriors didn't dominate throughout the season, the oddsmakers aren't expecting a new script. Per Caesars Palace, they are the overwhelming favorite to three-peat as champions:

That's still months away, though, as each round follows a best-of-seven format. The action commences this weekend, featuring five franchises that watched last year's proceedings from home. Luckily the NBA no longer awards preferential treatment to division winners, as the 42-40 Orlando Magic are seeded No. 7 despite claiming the Southeast.

Let's take a look at the opening schedule before surveying the East's post-James landscape.

Schedule

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons

Game 1 at Milwaukee, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2 at Milwaukee, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Game 3 at Detroit, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4 at Detroit, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Milwaukee, April 24 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Detroit, April 26 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Milwaukee, April 28 at TBD on TBD

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic

Game 1 at Toronto, April 13 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2 at Toronto, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Orlando, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4 at Orlando, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Toronto, April 23 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Orlando, April 25 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Toronto, April 27 at TBD on TNT

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

Game 1 at Philadelphia, April 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2 at Philadelphia, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Brooklyn, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 4 at Brooklyn, April 20 at 3 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Philadelphia, April 23 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Brooklyn, April 25 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Philadelphia, April 27 at TBD on TNT

No. 4 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Game 1 at Boston, April 14 at 1 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2 at Boston, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Indiana, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 4 at Indiana, April 21 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC

*Game 5 at Boston, April 24 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Indiana, April 26 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Boston, April 28 at TBD on TBD

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1 at Golden State, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2 at Golden State, April 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Los Angeles, April 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 4 at Los Angeles, April 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

*Game 5 at Golden State, April 24 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Los Angeles, April 26 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Golden State, April 28 at TBD on TBD

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Game 1 at Denver, April 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2 at Denver, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Game 3 at San Antonio, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Game 4 at San Antonio, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Denver, April 23 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at San Antonio, April 25 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Denver, April 27 at TBD on TNT

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1 at Portland, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2 at Portland, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Oklahoma City, April 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4 at Oklahoma City, April 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Portland, April 23 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Oklahoma City, April 25 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Portland, April 27 at TBD on TNT

No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1 at Houston, April 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2 at Houston, April 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3 at Utah, April 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4 at Utah, April 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 5 at Houston, April 24 at TBD on TBD

*Game 6 at Utah, April 26 at TBD on TBD

*Game 7 at Houston, April 28 at TBD on TBD

*If necessary

Who Takes The Eastern Conference Crown?

Brock Williams-Smith/Getty Images

It's been a while since multiple teams harbored realistic hopes of winning a conference title.

Based on the season's final standings, the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors—both of whom earned more wins than the Warriors—stand out as the teams to beat. The squads are respectively sandwiched between Golden State for first and third in both point differential and net rating.

A No. 7 seed last year, Milwaukee has built a potent contender around MVP front-runner Giannis Antetokounmpo. They wield the NBA's premier defensive rating, with their lengthy lineup snagging a league-high 49.4 rebounds per game. On the other end, only the Houston Rockets have attempted and made more three-pointers.

Although the Greek Freak handily leads the way in scoring (27.7 PPG), he is surrounded by a perfect blend of perimeter scorers and defenders. Setting career highs in threes (2.3) and blocks (2.2) per game, center Brook Lopez has punctuated the Bucks' transition from an intriguing riser to the East's elite.

Hosting the opening round is nothing new for the Raptors, though. This marks the sixth straight year they have cemented a No. 4 seed or better. Despite entering the past two postseasons at No. 3 and No. 1, respectively, they got booted each time in the second round.

The new-look squad will look to avoid the same fate behind superstar Kawhi Leonard and Most Improved Player favorite Pascal Siakam. Sent alongside Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs, Danny Green also provides immense championship experience. More importantly, he shot a pristine 45.5 percent from downtown and boasted the Association's second-best net rating (plus-13.1) behind Stephen Curry.

Perhaps wary of past postseason missteps, the oddsmakers still aren't giving the Raptors a major edge over the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

With Gordon Hayward returning to a deep squad featuring All-Star veterans (Kyrie Irving and Al Horford) and rising young stars (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown), they entered the season with high hopes. Finishing fourth at 49-33 thus felt like a letdown.

Back from a gruesome leg injury, Hayward settled for just 11.5 points per game with a 33.3 three-point percentage. Yet he might be heating up at the right time after averaging 18.4 points on 63.5 percent shooting (33-of-52) over his final five games.

While they will have Kyrie Irving for this playoff run, the Celtics will instead be without another pivotal guard. Marcus Smart will miss at least the first two rounds after suffering a torn oblique, robbing Boston of a tenacious perimeter defender who also improved his shooting this season.

The 76ers notched two more victories than Boston despite their plus-2.7 point differential ranking No. 11 behind the Indiana Pacers. There's no denying their star power.

In 161 minutes together, Philadelphia's lineup of Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, JJ Reddick, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid submitted a plus-17.6 net rating. The only problem? Getting them all healthy at the same time.

Per The Athletic's Michael Lee, Embiid may miss Saturday's series-opener against the Brooklyn Nets due to a sore knee:

The top-heavy 76ers can't afford any absences against a young and deep Nets squad now unleashing Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie off the bench. Just 8-10 when playing without Embiid this season, they'll only go as far as their star center takes them.

Any of those four teams have the talent to run the table. But before betting on either the Celtics or 76ers flipping the proverbial playoff switch, consider they respectively went 21-20 and 20-21 on the road.

While the Raptors have a solid chance of reaching their first Finals in franchise history, the Bucks remain the smart selection to reach their first championship series since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took them there in 1974.

All advanced stats courtesy of NBA.com unless otherwise noted.