Ranking the Top 10 Seniors Heading into the 2019 College Football Season

0 of 10

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's become increasingly rare for star college football players to pass up the NFL draft when eligible, but there is always an impressive group of seniors staying in school.

Looking ahead to the 2019 season, Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert leads a list featuring three quarterbacks. Incidentally, though, he squared off with a couple of the best soon-to-be-senior defenders in the Redbox Bowl against Michigan State last year.

Beyond the MSU duo, five other defenders―two apiece from the ACC and SEC and one representing the Pac-12―complete the 10-man crew.

While a preview of 2019 and NFL forecast factor into this list, past production serves as the primary basis for the ranking.