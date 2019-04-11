IPL 2019: Stats on Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, T20 Strike Rates and More

ALEXANDER JOE/Getty Images

Chennai Super Kings travelled to Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 Indian Premier League and pulled off a dramatic final-ball victory on Thursday.

CSK won by four wickets, with Mitchell Santner smashing Ben Stokes for six with the last ball of the day.

The Royals posted 151 for seven in the opening innings, but a courageous stand by MS Dhoni helped his team get past the winning post.

IPL 2019 Standings

(Team, Played, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. Chennai Super Kings: 7, 12, +0.30

2. Kolkata Knight Riders: 6, 8, +0.61

3. Mumbai Indians: 6, 8, +0.29

4. Kings XI Punjab: 7, 8, -0.06

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6, 6, +0.81

6. Delhi Capitals: 6, 6, +0.13

7. Rajasthan Royals: 6, 2, -0.73

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 6, 0, -1.45

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner (SRH): 349

2. Lokesh Rahul (KXIP): 317

3. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 263

4. Andre Russell (KKR): 257

5. Chris Gayle (KXIP): 223

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC): 11

2. Deepak Chahar (CSK): 10

3. Imran Tahir (CSK): 9

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB): 9

5. Mohammed Shami (KXIP): 9

Best Batting Strike Rate

1. Andre Russell (KKR): 212.39

2. Kieron Pollard (MI): 194.56

3. Hardik Pandya (MI): 172.85

4. Rishabh Pant (DC): 172.54

5. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 161.34

Full statistics, per the competition's official website.

Updated Schedule

Friday: KKR vs. DC

Saturday: MI vs. RR, KXIP vs. RCB

Sunday: KKR vs. CSK, SRH vs. DC

Thursday Recap

An action-packed game saw Chennai prevail in dramatic fashion in Jaipur.

The Royals initially produced a run rate of 7.55 as the work was evenly shared through the batting order.

No one player could impose themselves on the visitors' bowling attack, but England internationals Jos Buttler and Stokes made quick-fire contributions.

Buttler lasted only 10 balls but scored 23 as he found the boundary five times. Shardul Thakur was expensive with the ball in hand. However, the 27-year-old claimed Buttler's wicket.

Stokes could not produce the explosiveness he is famed for, but the Englishman looked after his stumps as he nudged his team forward. The all-rounder hit 28 off 26 balls and positioned his team to attack through their bowling.

Rajasthan had immediate success as Shane Watson was bowled by Dhawal Kulkarni for a duck. The Aussie faced just four balls before striding back to the pavilion.

Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina quickly gave up their wickets to leave the Super Kings in trouble, but the travelling side bravely fought back.

The arrivals of Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni at the crease reinvigorated Chennai, and they started to find the boundary.

Rayudu made 57 from 47 before falling to Stokes and Dhoni plugged away to his half-century despite a receiving a nasty blow to the head.

Dhoni was clearly struggling in the final two overs, asking for treatment as he tried to rest after a punishing stand for the veteran.

Stokes was given the opportunity to bowl the final over and was immediately hit for a six by Ravindra Jadeja in a dramatic run chase.

However, Stokes hit the bullseye as he clean-bowled Dhoni for 58 with a tremendous yorker.

The match ended in controversy as Dhoni came back onto the field to claim a no ball, with replays suggesting Stokes should have been penalised.

CSK needed a four to win the game with the final ball and Mitchell Santner smashed a huge six to collect a battling victory.