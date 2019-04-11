Masters Leaderboard 2019: Updates on Golf's Top Scorers on Thursday

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2019 U.S. Masters kicked off at the Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, with the world's top golfers in attendance at the major competition.

Defending champion Patrick Reed was part of the opening group, but it was countrymen Aaron Wise and Justin Harding who immediately impressed with early birdie putts alongside Haotong Li and Louis Oosthuizen.

Tiger Woods joined a host of stars teeing off in the morning, with Rory McIlroy suffering a tricky start to his opening round as he immediate dropped a shot.

The field continues to start their round throughout the day as the leaderboard slowly takes shape.

Early Thursday Leaderboard

Aaron Wise (-2)

Justin Harding (-2)

Jon Rahm (-2)

Haotong Li (-2)

Patton Kizzire (-2)

McIlroy Appears Nervous With Opening Shots

David Cannon/Getty Images

Golf fans feel this could be a great tournament for the Northern Ireland superstar, but McIlroy's nerves pricked the start to his opening round.

The 29-year-old was left shaking his head as he carded a bogie on No. 1, but he quickly produced signs of a recovery.

Despite a slice off the tee with his opening swing, McIlroy's shorter game was fluid and purposeful on No. 4.

In comparison, Woods looked in fine fettle as he began his campaign for the green jacket.

Woods was joined by Li and Rahm in his group, and the trio produced excellent quality through the opening four holes.

All three players were under par after their opening shots, with Woods composed at one-under.

Li produced a wonderful chip on No. 2 as he helped himself to a fantastic birdie tap-in.

