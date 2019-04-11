Masters Tournament 2019: Mobile Updates for Thursday Leaderboard Scores

Matt York/Associated Press

The first major tournament round of the golf season is underway at Augusta National Golf Club.

Ten groups of three have teed off to start The Masters, and there are a few former champions already out on course.

A few unknown names from the early tee times have gotten off to fast starts, but in order to go down as the top surprises of the first round, they need to show off consistency over 18 holes.

Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among the most notable names already on course, and Tiger Woods' tournament is set to begin soon at 11:04 a.m. ET.

Masters Leaderboard

Kevin Tway (-2)

Takumi Kanaya (-2)

Justin Harding (-2)

Brandt Snedeker (-1)

J.B. Holmes (-1)

Danny Willett (-1)

The son of a former major champion, a South African in his first Masters and an amateur from Japan share the early lead at Augusta.

Kevin Tway, the son of 1986 PGA Championship winner Bob Tway, birdied the second and fourth holes out of the second threesome on course.

Tway is joined by Takumi Kanaya, who became the first player to birdie the opening two holes in the tournament and Justin Harding, who at 33 is playing in his first tournament at Augusta.

Kanaya is the least experienced member of his threesome, playing with 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and Brandt Snedeker.

Snedeker and Willett both have birdies to their name in the first two holes, and they make up a collection of four golfers one shot back.

Snedeker and J.B. Holmes were among a handful of players who started off the round with a birdie at the first hole.

The success achieved by the golfers already on course at No. 1 means we could see plenty of other golfers start their rounds in red numbers.

If that is the case, we could see some players parlay a birdie at the first hole into low-scoring rounds and a spot on the top of the leaderboard going into Friday.

A majority of the recognizable names in the morning tee times are set to start the first round in the next few hours.

Woods is in one of the marquee groups with Jon Rahm and Haotong Li, while Rory McIlroy tees off directly after the Woods group at 11:15 a.m. ET.

McIlroy, who is seen as the favorite to capture the green jacket, is playing alongside Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith for the first two rounds.

While he isn't a marquee name in the golf world, Charley Hoffman is a player to keep an eye during the morning session.

Hoffman, who tees off at 10:42 a.m. ET, has been a consistent figure at the top of the Masters leaderboard after the first round in recent years.

