Jets Rumors: Ex-Packers RB Ty Montgomery to Visit NY After Le'Veon Bell Signing

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The New York Jets are scheduled to host free-agent running back Ty Montgomery on Thursday as they look for depth behind Le'Veon Bell.

Field Yates of ESPN reported the news, noting the Jets are "exploring backfield depth."

Montgomery, 26, split the 2018 season between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens. The converted wide receiver had 41 carries for 188 yards and one touchdown in his two stops while adding 25 receptions for 235 yards.

The Jets hosted Spencer Ware on Wednesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. Ware apparently left the facilities without signing a contract, which leaves an opening for Montgomery to potentially earn the backup job.

The Jets released veteran Isaiah Crowell last month after agreeing to terms with Bell on a four-year, $52.5 million contract. Elijah McGuire, Trenton Cannon and De'Angelo Henderson are the other remaining running backs on the roster.

Montgomery has struggled to produce the last two seasons after a breakout 2016, which saw him come into his own as an all-purpose player. After accumulating 805 total yards in 2016, Montgomery has amassed 869 yards from scrimmage over the last two years. Montgomery has also struggled with durability issues, missing eight games in 2017 and three in 2018.

The Jets' best bet for a back behind Bell may be in the later rounds of the NFL draft, where they could unearth a gem to take some of the workload off the former All-Pro Bell.