Dwyane Wade Triple-Doubles in Final NBA Game as Nets Beat Heat 113-94

Dwyane Wade's legendary career came to an end with a 113-94 Miami Heat loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Wednesday.

Wade went out with a triple-double, posting 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his final game.

D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

What's Next

Brooklyn (42-40) is headed to the postseason for the first time since 2015. The sixth-seeded Nets will face the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

The post-Wade era lies ahead for Miami, which failed to earn a playoff berth while going 39-43 this season.

