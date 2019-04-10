Dwyane Wade Triple-Doubles in Final NBA Game as Nets Beat Heat 113-94

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 10: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on April 10, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade's legendary career came to an end with a 113-94 Miami Heat loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Wednesday.

Wade went out with a triple-double, posting 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his final game.

D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

         

What's Next

Brooklyn (42-40) is headed to the postseason for the first time since 2015. The sixth-seeded Nets will face the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

The post-Wade era lies ahead for Miami, which failed to earn a playoff berth while going 39-43 this season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Grab Wade World Tour Merch 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grab Wade World Tour Merch 🔥

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Report: KD, Curry, Harden Unlikely to Be in Space Jam 2

    NBA stars reportedly won't be in Space Jam 2 because of shoe rivalries

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KD, Curry, Harden Unlikely to Be in Space Jam 2

    NBA stars reportedly won't be in Space Jam 2 because of shoe rivalries

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Smart (Torn Oblique) Could Miss 1st 2 Rounds

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Smart (Torn Oblique) Could Miss 1st 2 Rounds

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr: Steph's Ankle Is Fine

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: Steph's Ankle Is Fine

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report