Watch Jordan Spieth's Trick Shot Skip off Water, Land on Green at Par 3 Contest

David Cannon/Getty Images

While the 2019 Masters doesn't officially tee off until Thursday, Jordan Spieth has already recorded what may go down as the highlight of the week at Augusta.

During Wednesday's Par 3 contest, the 2015 Masters champ showed off his trick-shot abilities by skipping a shot across the water and onto the green. Not only that, but the ball settled on the green not too far from the hole:

He shot a three-over 30 for the day.

The 26-year-old has not recorded a victory on tour since July 2017 and is coming off a 30th-place finish at last week's Valero Texas Open. However, that slump hasn't affected his confidence as he prepares for the Masters.

"My expectations are high this week. I feel great about the state of my game right now," Spieth said, according to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "I feel like my recent results aren't a tell of where my game is actually at, and I feel I've made a lot of strides in the last couple days in the tee-to-green game. It's just a matter of trust in the stuff that I'm working on, and I don't feel like I have to play well."

Spieth quest for his second green jacket begins at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.