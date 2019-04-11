The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Nike's 'On Air' Collection, Mamba Day Pack, More

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Nike's 'On Air' Collection, Mamba Day Pack, More

0 of 12

    via SneakerNews.com

    B/R Kicks has you covered for everything you need to know about the hottest releases of the week.

    Over a year ago, hundreds participated in Nike's "On Air" workshop in some of the largest cities: New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris and Shanghai.

    The winners of the "On Air" design contest will finally see their shoes release this Saturday. Nike will also be dropping two "Mamba Mentality" colorways Saturday as well—the PG3 and Kyrie 5.

    Wanna know more? Click through for the best of the week beginning April 11.

Supreme x Jean Paul Gaultier x Vans Era Pro

1 of 12

    via Sole Collector

    Release Date: April 11

Nike Air Max 1 "Susan"

2 of 12

    via HighSnobiety.com

    Release Date: April 12

    Price: $170

Pyer Moss x Reebok Mobius Experiment 3

3 of 12

    via SneakerNews.com

    Release Date: April 12

Air Jordan 1 "Crimson Tint"

4 of 12

    via Nike

    Release Date: April 12

    Price: $160

Nike Kyrie 5 "Mamba Mentality"

5 of 12

    via SneakerNews.com

    Release Date: April 13

    Price: $130

Nike PG3 "Mamba Mentality"

6 of 12

    via Hypebeast.com

    Release Date: April 13

    Price: $110

Gabrielle Serrano x Nike Air Max 98 on Air "La Mezcla"

7 of 12

    via Nike.com

    Release Date: April 13

    Price: $200

Jasmine Lasode x Nike Air Max 97 on Air "London Summer of Love"

8 of 12

    via Sole Links

    Release Date: April 13

    Price: $200

Gwang Shin x Nike Air Max 97 on Air "Seoul"

9 of 12

    via Hypebeast.com

    Release Date: April 13

    Price: $200

Yuta Takuman x Nike Air Max 1 on Air "Tokyo Maze"

10 of 12

    via Nike.com

    Release Date: April 13

    Price: $150

Lou Matheron x Nike Air VaporMax Plus on Air "Paris Works in Progress"

11 of 12

    via Nike.com

    Release Date: April 13

    Price: $240

Cash Ru x Nike Air Max 97 on Air "Shanghai Kaleidoscope"

12 of 12

    via Hypebeast.com

    Release Date: April 13

    Price: $200