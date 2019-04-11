The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Nike's 'On Air' Collection, Mamba Day Pack, More

The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Nike's 'On Air' Collection, Mamba Day Pack, MoreApril 11, 2019
Over a year ago, hundreds participated in Nike's "On Air" workshop in some of the largest cities: New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris and Shanghai.
The winners of the "On Air" design contest will finally see their shoes release this Saturday. Nike will also be dropping two "Mamba Mentality" colorways Saturday as well—the PG3 and Kyrie 5.
Supreme x Jean Paul Gaultier x Vans Era Pro
Release Date: April 11
Nike Air Max 1 "Susan"
Release Date: April 12
Price: $170
Pyer Moss x Reebok Mobius Experiment 3
Release Date: April 12
Air Jordan 1 "Crimson Tint"
Release Date: April 12
Price: $160
Nike Kyrie 5 "Mamba Mentality"
Release Date: April 13
Price: $130
Nike PG3 "Mamba Mentality"
Release Date: April 13
Price: $110
Gabrielle Serrano x Nike Air Max 98 on Air "La Mezcla"
Release Date: April 13
Price: $200
Jasmine Lasode x Nike Air Max 97 on Air "London Summer of Love"
Release Date: April 13
Price: $200
Gwang Shin x Nike Air Max 97 on Air "Seoul"
Release Date: April 13
Price: $200
Yuta Takuman x Nike Air Max 1 on Air "Tokyo Maze"
Release Date: April 13
Price: $150
Lou Matheron x Nike Air VaporMax Plus on Air "Paris Works in Progress"
Release Date: April 13
Price: $240
Cash Ru x Nike Air Max 97 on Air "Shanghai Kaleidoscope"
Release Date: April 13
Price: $200