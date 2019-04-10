Masters Par-3 Tournament 2019: Matthew Wallace Beats Sandy Lyle in Playoff

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Matt Wallace earned a come-from-behind victory over Sandy Lyle to win the Masters Par-3 Contest.

Lyle appeared set to win his third career title, matching Padraig Harrington for the most in this event's history. However, Wallace had a hole-in-one on No. 8 to match the veteran at five strokes under par in the nine-hole competition.

The Englishman won out in the playoff, giving him the victory Wednesday. Devon Bling, Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer finished in a tie for third place with a score of minus-four.

Although no one has ever followed up a win in this tournament with a Masters championship title in the same year, the performance at the exhibition was still an impressive one for the rookie at Augusta National.

Leaderboard

1. Matt Wallace (-5)

2. Sandy Lyle (-5)

T3. Devon Bling (-4)

T3. Bubba Watson (-4)

T3. Martin Kaymer (-4)

T6. Branden Grace (-3)

T6. Andrew Landry (-3)

T6. Viktor Hovland (-3)

Full results available at Masters.com.

Lyle has plenty of experience in this event, winning back-to-back in 1997 and '98. The 61-year-old showcased his skill once again with a consistent showing on each hole to post a 22 for the round.

On the other hand, Bling produced one of the bigger surprises by creeping up the leaderboard around some more notable names. The 19-year-old UCLA star turned heads with his hole-in-one on the seventh hole:

He had a chance to win the contest with a birdie on the ninth hole but ended up falling out of the lead with a three-putt bogey.

Wallace then took control with his hole-in-one, which eventually helped him win the title:

Meanwhile, plenty of other players put on a show.

Fans are always looking for an ace, and Mark O'Meara and Shane Lowry gave it to them with hole-in-one efforts:

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler also broke out the trick shots during their rounds:

Neither player was able to post an official score since they let others take shots for them.

The featured group of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player also provided plenty of excitement as they do every year.

Watson kicked things off with a birdie on the first hole, where he put his tee shot 25 inches from the pin for the closest shot of the day. Player captured that honor on No. 4 when he put it 19 inches from the hole.

Watson finished two under while Nicklaus ended at even par.

Of course, this event is always more casual than real tournaments, with players getting a chance to bring their families onto the course with them:

Sometimes, lucky onlookers get a chance to be part of the fun:

The tournament now begins for real Thursday, with 87 golfers trying to win the first major of the year. The first tee is set for 8:30 a.m. ET.