Paris Marathon 2019: Route, Course Map, Times, Event Details

ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty Images

The 2019 Paris Marathon will take place on Sunday as around 60,000 competitors take to the streets of the French capital.

The elite men's race will see Paul Lonyangata bid to win a record third consecutive Paris Marathon title, having won it in 2017 and 2018, but defending women's champion Betsy Saina won't be present.

Here's the schedule for the day's racing:

Paris Marathon Schedule

8:06 a.m. local time (7:06 a.m. BST, 2:06 a.m. ET): Wheelchair race

8:09 a.m. local time (7:09 a.m. BST, 2:09 a.m. ET): Elite women

8:25 a.m. local time (7:25 a.m. BST, 2:25 a.m. ET): Elite men and preferential wave

10:20 a.m. local time (9:20 a.m. BST, 4:20 a.m. ET): Last runners depart

The 26-mile route will see the runners start on the Champs-Elysees in front of the Arc de Triomphe and cross seven districts of the French capital before returning to the monument via the Avenue Foch:

Along the way, the competitors will pass some of Paris' most famous sites.

They'll make their way to the Bois de Vincennes via the Place de la Concorde, Palais Garnier and Place de la Bastille before heading back along the Seine, where they'll pass Notre Dame cathedral and the Eiffel Tower.

Lonyangata's recent record in Paris makes him the favourite in the men's race, though he could face some stiff competition this year.

The Kenyan set his personal best of 2 hours, six minutes and 10 seconds in Paris with his win in 2017, but there are several competitors who have recorded quicker times than him.

Asefa Mengistu, Yemane Tsegay and Feyisa Lilesa, all of Ethiopia, have each set personal bests under 2:05:00.

In the women's race it's a slightly open field without Saina present. Gelete Burka, whose best time of 2:20:45 would be a course record in Paris, is the favourite.