Masters 2019: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Six different golfers have won the green jacket at The Masters in the last six years.

The collection of recent winners are first-time major champions, unknowns and burgeoning superstars.

Unlike the other three majors, some of the top names in the sport haven't taken home the green jacket of late, but Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and others are hoping to change that trend.

McIlroy and Johnson are the two favorites to win the title, but there are plenty of other quality betting options strewn across the field at The Masters.

Odds

Rory McIlroy (+650; Bet $100 to win $650)

Dustin Johnson (+1,100)

Justin Rose (+1,400)

Tiger Woods (+1,800)

Jon Rahm (+2,000)

Justin Thomas (+2.000)

Jordan Spieth (+2,500)

Francesco Molinari (+2,500)

Paul Casey (+2,800)

Brooks Koepka (+3,000)

Odds via OddsChecker



Betting Tips

Keep An Eye On Potential 1st-Time Winners

Since 2011, all but one Masters champion has captured their first major at Augusta.

Bubba Watson, who won in 2012 and 2014, is the lone exception to that, and only Jordan Spieth went on to win more majors after taking his first Masters crown.

Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Danny Willett, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed are the other Masters champions since 2011.

If the same trend is followed in 2019, Jon Rahm is the favorite to keep it going.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Of the favorites in the eyes of the oddsmakers, Rahm is the top player without a major title to his name at +2,000.

Rahm is a solid betting option based off the form he's been in throughout the season, including a tie for sixth at the Valspar Championship.

The Spaniard has seven top-10 finishes on his season resume, and one of his other two tournament entries ended in a tie for 12th.

Rahm also comes into The Masters off a fourth-place finish in last year's competition at Augusta and a fourth-place mark at the 2018 PGA Championship.

The 24-year-old has consistently worked his way up major leaderboards, and if he keeps up his season form this weekend, he could don the green jacket.

Casey, who has three top-six finishes at Augusta, is another name to watch in this category.

Put Confidence In Favorites

McIlroy and Johnson have never won at Augusta, but their recent form suggests that could change by the time Sunday night rolls around.

There are 13 top-10 finishes this season between the two of them, who have won one tournament each on the PGA Tour.

In the last three years, McIlroy and Johnson have finished in the top 10 in the tournaments they played at Augusta. Johnson missed the 2017 competition with an injury.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

That leads us to believe that both favorites will be in the mix for the green jacket on Sunday, but it is worth noting McIlroy hasn't won a major since the 2015 PGA Championship and Johnson only has the 2016 U.S. Open title on his resume.

Justin Rose, who is the third favorite, falls into the same category as McIlroy and Johnson as an in-form player in the middle of a long major drought.

Rose has a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open and a pair of third-place finishes this season, and he ended up in second place at the Masters in 2017.

Although none of the three favorites have won the Masters, they absolutely should be considered as the favorites to land atop the leaderboard after Sunday's final round.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.