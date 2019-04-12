MotoGP Grand Prix of Americas 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

MotoGP Grand Prix of Americas 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top RidersApril 12, 2019
The 2019 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the Grand Prix of The Americas at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.
The race is the third of the year, following the Grands Prix in Qatar and Argentina, so the championship remains wide open at this stage.
Defending champion Marc Marquez, who has won five of the last six riders' championships, is already atop the standings after his win last time out, though, and the field will be eager to prevent him from extending his early lead.
Race Schedule
Friday, April 12
- Free Practice 1: 3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. BST/10:55 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. ET
- Free Practice 2: 8:10 p.m. to 8:55 p.m. BST/3:10 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 13
- Free Practice 3: 3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. BST/10:55 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. ET
- Free Practice 4: 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET
- Q1: 8:10 p.m. to 8:25 p.m. BST/3:10 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. ET
- Q2: 8:35 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. BST/3:35 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 14
- Warm-Up: 15:40 p.m. to 4 p.m. BST/10:40 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET
- Race: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
Live-Stream Links: BT Sport App, beIN Sports CONNECT
Marc Marquez, Honda
We're only two races into the new season, and only one rider is within 14 points of Marquez.
Having finished second in the opening Grand Prix of the campaign, he went one better last time out.
The 26-year-old not only topped the standings in Argentina, he did so in impressive style:
Watch MotoGP on BT Sport @btsportmotogp
We need to talk about Marc Márquez: - Took pole position, won the race, led every lap and had the fastest lap - 21st time in MotoGP he’s got the race, pole and fastest lap treble - 45th MotoGP win - 14 sub 1"40 laps We are witnessing greatness 🙌 #ArgentinaGP https://t.co/NOsiJMcoFj
His rivals could not even get close to him in what was a virtually flawless run:
Watch MotoGP on BT Sport @btsportmotogp
Just look at the consistency of Marc Márquez's lap times 🤯 #ArgentinaGP https://t.co/Qcsaono4cR
He'll take some stopping in Texas, too. Marquez is unbeaten in the Grand Prix of The Americas, having won it every year since it was first held in 2013.
Another victory on Sunday would stretch his lead at the top of the standings to at least nine points.
While that's hardly unassailable at this stage given there will still be 16 more races to come, it will be an ominous sign for those hoping to see a competitive battle for the championship this year.
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha
After finishing fifth in Qatar, Rossi earned his first podium of the season in Argentina when he took second place.
He did so in dramatic fashion, taking it off compatriot Andrea Dovizioso in the final lap:
MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 @MotoGP
🔥 @ValeYellow46's last lap dive for second The @YamahaMotoGP made a lunge at Turn 7, past @AndreaDovizioso for second place at Termas de Rio Hondo 💥 #ArgentinaGP https://t.co/l0YFssZHFQ
In finishing second, the 40-year-old secured a place on the podium for the 24th year running.
The veteran is eagerly anticipating the "tricky" circuit in Texas:
MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 @MotoGP
Has #MotoGP even been so competitive? @ValeYellow46 doesn't think so! 🔥 The Doctor is enjoying the fight in 2019! 👊 #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 https://t.co/mUiSkDyh58
Rossi has never won the Grand Prix of The Americas, but he has finished twice on the podium in 2015 and 2017.
While it's difficult to imagine anyone other than Marquez taking the chequered flag, another podium finish for Rossi would help him remain in touching distance of the Spaniard.