MotoGP Grand Prix of Americas 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

The 2019 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the Grand Prix of The Americas at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

The race is the third of the year, following the Grands Prix in Qatar and Argentina, so the championship remains wide open at this stage.

Defending champion Marc Marquez, who has won five of the last six riders' championships, is already atop the standings after his win last time out, though, and the field will be eager to prevent him from extending his early lead.

Race Schedule

Friday, April 12

Free Practice 1: 3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. BST/10:55 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. ET

Free Practice 2: 8:10 p.m. to 8:55 p.m. BST/3:10 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 13

Free Practice 3: 3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. BST/10:55 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. ET

Free Practice 4: 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET

Q1: 8:10 p.m. to 8:25 p.m. BST/3:10 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. ET

Q2: 8:35 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. BST/3:35 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14

Warm-Up: 15:40 p.m. to 4 p.m. BST/10:40 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET

Race: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Live-Stream Links: BT Sport App, beIN Sports CONNECT

Marc Marquez, Honda

We're only two races into the new season, and only one rider is within 14 points of Marquez.

Having finished second in the opening Grand Prix of the campaign, he went one better last time out.

The 26-year-old not only topped the standings in Argentina, he did so in impressive style:

His rivals could not even get close to him in what was a virtually flawless run:

He'll take some stopping in Texas, too. Marquez is unbeaten in the Grand Prix of The Americas, having won it every year since it was first held in 2013.

Another victory on Sunday would stretch his lead at the top of the standings to at least nine points.

While that's hardly unassailable at this stage given there will still be 16 more races to come, it will be an ominous sign for those hoping to see a competitive battle for the championship this year.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha

After finishing fifth in Qatar, Rossi earned his first podium of the season in Argentina when he took second place.

He did so in dramatic fashion, taking it off compatriot Andrea Dovizioso in the final lap:

In finishing second, the 40-year-old secured a place on the podium for the 24th year running.

The veteran is eagerly anticipating the "tricky" circuit in Texas:

Rossi has never won the Grand Prix of The Americas, but he has finished twice on the podium in 2015 and 2017.

While it's difficult to imagine anyone other than Marquez taking the chequered flag, another podium finish for Rossi would help him remain in touching distance of the Spaniard.