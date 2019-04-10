Dame Lillard Doubles Down on Superteams: Take It There with Taylor Rooks S1E2

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard explains that he "can live" with no rings as long as he remains true to himself on the latest episode of Take It There with Taylor Rooks. The best rapper in the NBA also explains what makes a rapper corny and drops some new bars.

