Masters 2019: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Thursday

David Cannon/Getty Images

The 2019 Masters begins on Thursday, with the world's best golfers set to compete once again for the coveted green jacket at Augusta National in Georgia.

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player—who won the tournament nine times between them—got the action under way at 8:15 a.m. ET (1:15 p.m. BST), with the first trio teeing off 15 minutes later.

In the United States, ESPN will provide coverage from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, while in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports' broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. BST.

Live-streaming will be available throughout the tournament via Masters.com. Viewers may also use WatchESPN and Sky Go to stream their respective channel's coverage.

Here's some predictions for Thursday's play:

Expect a Strong Start from Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth enters the Masters this year in some of the worst form of his career.

He has missed the cut three times in 10 events this season, and he hasn't cracked the top 25 in any of the stroke-play events he's played in.

However, as golf writer Jason Sobel demonstrated, his recent struggles have typically been brought on by poor play when he reaches the weekend, rather than in the early rounds:

The 25-year-old is also something of a specialist when it comes to Augusta National:

In three of his five appearances at the Masters, he has shot a 66 or lower in the opening round.

While his form entering the tournament is far from encouraging, he has played some of the best golf of his career at the Masters, and he tends to start well there, so he could do so again.

Don't be surprised if he's at or close to the top of the leaderboard on Thursday night.

Predicted Score: 66

A Low-Key Opening Round for Rory McIlroy

Given he's the favourite to win the green jacket this year, many might expect Rory McIlroy to set a marker for the rest of the field on Thursday.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Northern Irishman often does well at the Masters, having finished in the top 10 five years running.

On top of that, he's had seven top-10 finishes in eight events this season and notably won the Players Championship last month.

However, in his seven stroke-play events, he's shot either 71 or 72 in his opening round on four occasions.

That kind of start is typical of his play at the Masters, where he's only carded a score lower than 70 on Thursday twice in 10 appearances.

The 29-year-old could well be in contention come Sunday, but another quiet opening round beckons.

Predicted Score: 71