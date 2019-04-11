Masters 2019: Definitive TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide for Thursday

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is not about to stop the pursuit of his fifth Masters and 15th major title any time soon.

When the 43-year-old tees off Thursday morning at 11:04 a.m. ET with playing partners Jon Rahm and Haotong Li, he will open his first round believing another championship is in front of him.

Woods has never lacked for self-confidence, and with his health problems seemingly behind him, he is one of the tournament's betting favorites.

"I just feel like I've improved a lot over the past 12-14 months," he said, per Christine Brennan of USA Today. "But I've more than anything just proved to myself that I can play at this level again. I've worked my way back into one of the players that can win events."

The first round will be televised by the Golf Channel and ESPN. The former begins its coverage at 8 a.m. ET and will continue until the latter begins live coverage at 3 p.m.

The Golf Channel's coverage is live-reporting of the event and will help viewers keep up-to-date with the scoring, and it also includes analysis from its crew of experts as well as feature pieces.

Thursday, April 11: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, The Golf Channel, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Live-streaming will be available throughout the tournament via Masters.com. Viewers may also use WatchESPN, CBS Sports HQ to follow the tournament.

Here's how Masters.com breaks down its Thursday coverage (All times ET):

7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Honorary starters

8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: On the range

10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: Featured group coverage

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.: Amen Corner live feed

11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16 live feed

The start of the Masters begins with the ceremonial tee-off by all-time greats Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. After those two strike their opening shots at the first hole, the tournament begins in earnest.

Opening Round Tee Times

(ET, *denotes amateur, competitors from the U.S. unless otherwise stated)

8:15 a.m. Honorary starters Gary Player (South Africa), Jack Nicklaus

8:30 a.m. Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners (Canada)

8:41 a.m. Ian Woosnam (Wales), Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:52 a.m. Mike Weir (Canada), Shane Lowry (Ireland), *Kevin O'Connell

9:03 a.m. Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Aaron Wise, Justin Harding (South Africa)

9:14 a.m. Danny Willett (England), Brandt Snedeker, *Takumi Kanaya (Japan)

9:25 a.m. Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim (Korea), J. B. Holmes

9:36 a.m. Branden Grace (South Africa), Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark)

9:47 a.m. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell (England)

9:58 a.m. Sergio Garcia (Spain), Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

10:09 a.m. Adam Scott (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Kyle Stanley

10:31 a.m. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, *Viktor Hovland (Norway)

10:42 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Marc Leishman (Australia)

10:53 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood (England), Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:04 a.m. Tiger Woods, Haotong Li (China), Jon Rahm (Spain)

11:15 a.m. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith (Australia)

11:26 a.m. Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11:37 a.m. Trevor Immelman (South Africa), Martin Kaymer (Germany), *Devon Bling

11:48 a.m. Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11:59 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark)

12:10 p.m. Bernhard Langer (Germany), Matt Wallace (England), *Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico)

12:32 p.m. Alex Noren (Sweden), Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England)

12:43 p.m. Vijay Singh (Fiji), Billy Horschel, *Jovan Rebula (South Africa)

12:54 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Shugo Imahira (Japan)

1:05 p.m. Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter (England), Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m. Francesco Molinari (Italy), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain), Tyrrell Hatton (England)

1:27 p.m. Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira (Japan)

1:38 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (Australia)

1:49 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose (England), Justin Thomas

2:00 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (England), Brooks Koepka

Defending champion Patrick Reed will tee off with Webb Simpson and amateur Viktor Hovland at 10:31 a.m., while Rory McIlroy, Ricke Fowler and Cameron Smith will start their round at 11:15 a.m.

Francesco Molinari has been one of the best golfers in 2019, and he will begin his round at 1:16 p.m. with Rafael Cabrera Bello and Tyrrell Hatton.

After Molinari and his playing partners tee off, many of the biggest names on the tour follow. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day begin their round at 1:38 p.m., while Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas follow at 1:49 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka will be the last threesome of the day to tee off, and they will start their round at 2 p.m.

2019 Masters Odds

Here's a look at the odds for the top 25 golfers in the field, per Oddschecker.

Rory McIlroy, +650 (bet $100 to win $650)

Dustin Johnson, +1100

Justin Rose, +1200

Tiger Woods, +1800

Jon Rahm, +2000

Justin Thomas, +2000

Rickie Fowler, +2000

Jordan Spieth, +2500

Francesco Molinari, +2500

Hideki Matsuyama, +2500

Paul Casey, +2800

Brooks Koepka, +3000

Bryson DeChambeau, +3000

Tommy Fleetwood, +3000

Jason Day, +3300

Bubba Watson, +3300

Tony Finau, +4000

Xander Schauffele, +4000

Louis Oosthuizen, +4000

Marc Leishman, +4000

Matt Kuchar, +4000

Phil Mickelson, +4500

Adam Scott, +4500

Sergio Garcia, +4800

Henrik Stenson, +6600

McIlroy comes in as the favorite after playing some of the best golf of his career. He is second in FedEx Cup points to Matt Kuchar and in a position to move to the top if he can win his first green jacket.

The 29-year-old has played 10 events this season, and he has finished in the top 10 in seven of them. His victory in the Players Championship in March is significant because that event included the most high-powered field of the year until the Masters.

McIlroy has career victories in the U.S. Open, British Open and the PGA Championship. If he can win the Masters, it will give him the career grand slam, something accomplished by only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Nicklaus, Player and Woods.

Even all-time greats Sam Snead and Arnold Palmer did not reach that level, and if the Northern Irishman can join that elite quintet, it would be a stellar moment for him.

McIlroy is a worthy favorite, but the strength of the field makes winning the Masters one of the most challenging events of the year for him and every other golfer in the field.