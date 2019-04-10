James Holzhauer, Professional Sports Bettor, Sets 'Jeopardy' Single-Day Record

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Professional sports bettor James Holzhauer set a single-day record for winnings on an episode of Jeopardy! that aired Tuesday.

According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, Holzhauer's cash winnings of $110,914 shattered the previous record of $77,000 set by Roger Craig on Sept. 14, 2010.

Jeopardy! posted some Twitter highlights of Holzhauer's historic performance:

Holzhauer is a 34-year-old resident of Las Vegas who has won a whopping $244,365 during his four-day winning streak.

In an email to ESPN, Holzhauer wrote that while he used to bet primarily on baseball futures, he makes his living on in-game sports betting after previously running a poker strategy website:

"Now, I focus largely on in-game betting, where the oddsmaker often struggles to put an accurate line with only few seconds to think about it. I think my work is similar to an investment bank, except that I'm the analyst, trader, fund manager and day trader all into one.

"I'm proud that I've found success in many different fields of sports betting, but the most important thing about my work is the freedom it gives me to travel and spend time with my family, which I would never have a nine-to-five—although maybe not on a college football Saturday."

Holzhauer has answered 129 of his 133 attempts correctly on Jeopardy!, and he is already drawing comparisons to perhaps the most famous contestant in the show's history.

Ken Jennings went on a 74-game winning streak that netted him over $2.5 million in 2004, and while Holzhauer has a long way to go before he reaches that point, his dominant performances have already allowed him to win one-tenth of the amount Jennings won in 70 more episodes.