Masters 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Tee Times for Opening Rounds

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Every April the world's greatest golfers pitch up at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia to play for perhaps the most sought-after prize in the sport: the green jacket and title of Masters champion.

The elite field of just 87 players, and the fact it is played on the same course every year, gives the Masters a unique allure among golf's four majors.

Even the viewing fans know the pitfalls of every hole and how best to navigate the course in pursuit of the green jacket.

Each of the threeballs that will tee off for the first round on Thursday has a potential winner or two—or three—in its midst.

Thursday, April 11: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (U.S.)/From 8 p.m. BST on Sky Sports (UK)

Friday, April 12: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (U.S.)/From 8 p.m. BST on Sky Sports (UK)

Saturday, April 13: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on CBS (U.S.)/From 8 p.m. BST on Sky Sports (UK)/From 7:30 p.m. BST on BBC Two (UK)

Sunday, April 14: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on CBS (U.S.)/ From 7 p.m. BST on Sky Sports (UK)/ From 6:30 p.m. BST on BBC Two (UK)

Live-streaming will be available throughout the tournament via Masters.com. Viewers may also use WatchESPN, CBS Sports HQ, BBC iPlayer and Sky Go to stream their respective channel's coverage.

Opening Round Tee Times (ET, *denotes amateur, competitors from the U.S. unless otherwise stated)

8:15 a.m.—Honorary starters Gary Player (South Africa), Jack Nicklaus

8:30 a.m.—Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners (Canada)

8:41 a.m.—Ian Woosnam (Wales), Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:52 a.m.—Mike Weir (Canada), Shane Lowry (Ireland), *Kevin O'Connell

9:03 a.m.—Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Aaron Wise, Justin Harding (South Africa)

9:14 a.m.—Danny Willett (England), Brandt Snedeker, *Takumi Kanaya (Japan)

9:25 a.m.—Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim (Korea), J. B. Holmes

9:36 a.m.—Branden Grace (South Africa), Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark)

9:47 a.m.—Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell (England)

9:58 a.m.—Sergio Garcia (Spain), Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

10:09 a.m.—Adam Scott (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Kyle Stanley

10:31 a.m.—Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, *Viktor Hovland (Norway)

10:42 a.m.—Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Marc Leishman (Australia)

10:53 a.m.—Tommy Fleetwood (England), Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:04 a.m.—Tiger Woods, Haotong Li (China), Jon Rahm (Spain)

11:15 a.m.—Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith (Australia)

11:26 a.m.—Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11:37 a.m.—Trevor Immelman (South Africa), Martin Kaymer (Germany), *Devon Bling

11:48 a.m.—Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11:59 a.m.—Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark)

12:10 p.m.—Bernhard Langer (Germany), Matt Wallace (England), *Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico)

12:32 p.m.—Alex Noren (Sweden), Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England)

12:43 p.m.—Vijay Singh (Fiji), Billy Horschel, *Jovan Rebula (South Africa)

12:54 p.m.—Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Shugo Imahira (Japan)

1:05 p.m.—Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter (England), Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m.—Francesco Molinari (Italy), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain), Tyrrell Hatton (England)

1:27 p.m.—Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira (Japan)

1:38 p.m.—Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau. Jason Day (Australia)

1:49 p.m.—Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose (England), Justin Thomas

2:00 p.m.—Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (England), Brooks Koepka

When examining the groups for the opening two rounds, the eye is immediately drawn to the trio of Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith.

McIlroy, 29, goes into the tournament as favorite after a blistering start to the season in which he has had seven top-10 finishes and secured victory at the Players Championship:

Historically, though, Augusta has not been kind to the Northern Irishman.

The Masters is the only major that still eludes him, but not for want of trying.

It nearly became his first major win back in 2011 when he went into the final round with a four-shot lead, but a spectacular collapse meant he finished in a tie for 15th.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in his last five visits to Augusta but never really come close to winning.

Last year he went into the final round alone in second, three shots behind eventual champion Patrick Reed, but McIlroy's expected charge never came as he shot a 74 on Sunday.

The four-time major winner looks well set to compete again for the green jacket in 2019, and all eyes will be on him on Sunday if he is near the top of the leaderboard.

He will be looking for a solid round on Thursday to put himself in contention.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The same will be true for Fowler, 30, perhaps the best player in the field who has never won a major championship.

The American has come very close, with nine top-10 finishes at majors, including second at last year's Masters.

Having secured a creditable top-20 finish last week at the the Valero Texas Open, Fowler believes he is in good shape to compete, per Frank Pingue of Reuters:

"Compared to four, five, whatever years ago, yeah, I'm more ready than I've ever been. Not saying that I can sit up here and tell you I'm definitely going to go win, but I like my chances. I love this place. I know I can play well around here. For me, every time I get to play it, it's fun ... I get to use my imagination around here."

McIlroy and Fowler would both be popular winners, but the biggest story come Sunday would be a 15th major for Tiger Woods:

A four-time champion at Augusta, Tiger won his last green jacket back in 2005, the scene of perhaps his greatest ever shot:

Having returned to the winner's circle at the Tour Championship in September last year, and after top-10 finishes at the Open and USPGA, Woods is back among the contenders at Augusta.

The 43-year-old will play alongside Haotong Li and Jon Rahm in the first two rounds.

The latter is a genuine contender and could be the second Spanish winner in three years following Sergio Garcia's triumph in 2017.