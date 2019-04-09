Dirk Nowitzki Announces Retirement from NBA After 21 Seasons with Mavericks

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dirk Nowitzki treated Dallas Mavericks fans at American Airlines Center to one last show Tuesday.

The future Hall of Famer poured in a season-high 30 points in the Mavericks' 120-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns before confirming he will retire after 21 seasons, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Jori Epstein of USA Today shared Nowitzki's speech to the crowd, during which he revealed this was the final home game of his career:

