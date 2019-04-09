Magic Johnson Announces He Will Step Down as Lakers Pres. of Basketball Ops.

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Magic Johnson announced Tuesday he is stepping down from his role as the Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, per Bill Oram of The Athletic.

He discussed his decision with reporters in a surprise press conference:

"I think that with [team owner Jeanie Buss] and I, I want to always preserve our relationship with her," Johnson said, per Oram. "And I think I had more fun when I was able to the be big brother and ambassador."

"(Jeanie) doesn't know I'm standing here," he said of Buss, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

