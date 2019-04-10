Tiger Woods' Best Moments at the Masters

DAVE MARTIN/Associated Press

Tiger Woods hasn't won a major championship since 2008 but he is confident heading into the 2019 Masters.

"I know I can play this golf course," he said this week, per Dave Shedloski of Golf Digest. "I've had some success here."

This seems like an understatement for a player who has won this event four times in his career, trailing only Jack Nicklaus' six. He has also earned a top-10 finish at Augusta National an impressive 13 times.

While the 43-year-old has produced some memorable performances all over the world, some of his best have been at the Masters. Here is a look back at his best moments at this tournament.

1997: Breakout Performance

Golf fans knew about Woods as a phenom who was ready to break out. He was the low amateur at the 1995 Masters and he had already won three professional tournaments before teeing off at the 1997 Masters.

However, that tournament was when he introduced himself to the world as the next great golfer.

Woods not only won his first major in 1997 at Augusta, he dominated the field with a record score of 18 strokes under par and a 12-stroke margin of victory.

The 21-year-old was also the youngest ever to win the tournament.

After shooting a 70 in Round 1, he followed it up with a 66 in Round 2 and 65 in Round 3, putting him nine strokes clear of his competition and effectively taking the pressure off for his first major title.

"Never had a lead like that, never won a major championship like that, I've never been a part of anything like that," Woods said in the video above. "And it means a lot."

2001: Tiger Slam (Skip to 2:27:03)

No one has ever won the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship in the same year, but Woods became the first and only to have all four titles at the same time.

The superstar won the last three majors during the 2000 season and then completed what was called the "Tiger Slam" when he won his fourth in a 365-day period when he took the 2001 Masters title.

Like in 1997, Woods made his move in Round 2 with a 66 before grabbing the lead with a strong performance in Round 3.

By the time he approached the green on the 72nd hole, the entire crowd knew who would win while also appreciating the year-long accomplishment by Woods.

Playing alongside Phil Mickelson on the final day also added to the intrigue as a rivalry continued to blossom.

2002: Back-to-Back Titles (Skip to 4:28:46)

By 2002, we expected Woods to win every tournament he entered and he seemingly did.

He was especially impressive at the Masters, winning his third career title and second in a row that season with a final score of 12 strokes under par, three better than Retief Goosen.

Woods had reached such superhuman status that the most notable shot was his miss on the 18th hole that would have sealed the tournament. Although he laughed off the failed birdie attempt and tapped in the par, his reaction to the miss is what made the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The win gave the star his second straight Masters title, becoming only the third person to defend his championship after Nicklaus and Nick Faldo. By this point, it was clear Woods was not only the best in the world, but one of the best in the history of the sport.

2005: "In Your Life Have You Seen Anything Like That?" (Skip to 1:44)

The tournament was won in the first playoff hole, but the best moment came on the 16th hole when Woods hit arguably the best shot of his career.

Chipping from just off the green, he sent the ball far left of the hole only for it to slowly roll all the way down and creep into the cup after a brief stop on the lip. As it happened, it seemed like the ball was stopped for 20 minutes before turning into a birdie.

The call captured the excitement from everyone watching along, creating one of the best images we have ever seen in the sport.

Woods eventually lost his two-stroke lead to create a playoff against Chris DiMarco, but he rebounded with a birdie to win his fourth green jacket.

2018: Highly Anticipated Return

For someone with 14 major titles, a tie for 32nd isn't usually noteworthy. Still, this was a big event for Woods and golf fans around the world.

Thanks to repeated injuries, the golfer saw limited action in 2016 and 2017, appearing in zero majors during this stretch. He missed the Masters three times in a span of four years heading into 2018.

However, he returned to Augusta last season with loads of excitement from the gallery.

Not only was he just in the field, expectations were high after a pair of top-five finishes leading into the major. Per Vegas Insider, Woods was listed as a co-favorite for the tournament along with Jordan Spieth at 10-1.

An opening round of 73 quieted the hype, but the crowds were still as big as ever surrounding his hole.