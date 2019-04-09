Tiger Woods Ahead of 2019 Masters at Augusta: 'I Feel Like I Can Win'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Looking for his first win of the 2019 PGA Tour season, Tiger Woods isn't lacking confidence heading into The Masters this weekend. 

Per ESPN.com's Bob Harig, Woods explained why he believes he is capable of leaving Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia with his fifth career green jacket:

"I feel like I can win. I've proven that I can do it, and I put myself there with a chance to win the last two major championships of the year last year. I was right there and just needed to have a couple more things to go my way and not throw away a couple shots here and there, which I was able to do at East Lake.

"I just feel like that I've improved a lot over the past 12, 14 months, but I've more than anything just proven to myself that I can play at this level again. I've worked my way back into one of the players that can win events."

                                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

