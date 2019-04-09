Slava Voynov Suspended for 2019-20 NHL Season for Domestic Violence

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The National Hockey League announced Tuesday former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov was suspended for the entire 2019-20 NHL season, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs, for "unacceptable off-ice conduct."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman handed out the one-year ban after an investigation into alleged domestic violence by Voynov against his wife in October 2014.

"I have determined that player Slava Voynov engaged in acts of domestic violence directed at his wife," Bettman said. "Today's ruling, while tailored to the specific facts of this case and the individuals involved, is necessary and consistent with the NHL's strongly-held policy that it cannot and will not tolerate this and similar types of conduct, particularly as directed at a spouse, domestic partner or family member."

In December 2014, TMZ Sports reported police testified Voynov's wife was found with a "laceration over [her] left eye, blood streaming, red marks on [her] neck" and told officers her husband pushed her multiple times, kicked her repeatedly and choked her.

The 29-year-old defenseman, who was suspended indefinitely by the NHL after his arrest, will be eligible for reinstatement July 1, 2020, "assuming good behavior."

Voynov returned to his native Russia to play for SKA Saint Petersburg in 2015 after the Kings terminated his six-year, $25 million contract.

In July, the 2008 second-round pick had his misdemeanor domestic abuse conviction dismissed after he served two months in jail and three years probation. He proceeded to apply for reinstatement to the NHL in November, prompting the league's renewed action.

Kevin Allen of USA Today reported the Kings still possess Voynov's NHL rights despite their previous termination of his contract. An interested team would have to acquire him from L.A. if it wanted to sign him to a new deal.

The Kings told Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, "It is premature for us to comment until we understand what today's decision, which can be appealed, means in its entirety."

Voynov tallied 18 goals and 63 assists in 190 games across four seasons with the Kings from 2011 through 2015. He scored six points in six appearances while helping the Russian national team—officially the Olympic Athletes from Russia because of the country's ban—to a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics.