XFL to Have 3-Tiered Extra Point System, 2-Point Conversion Shootouts in OT

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

XFL Football Commissioner Oliver Luck talks to reporters before introducing former NFL football quarterback Jim Zorn as the head coach for Seattle's XFL football team, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Seattle. The team will begin play in 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The XFL did things differently in its first iteration, and that spirit will carry over into the league's revival. 

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said Tuesday on the PFT PM podcast (h/t ESPN.com) that teams will have three options after scoring a touchdown: A one-point try that could be attempted from the 2-yard line, a two-point attempt from the 5-yard line or a three-point try from the 10-yard line.

"We literally have a nine-point touchdown," he noted. "We think that's valuable because teams that historically are down by let's say three scores, well guess what, if it's a 16-point or a 17-point differential, you're really looking at a two-score game theoretically."

            

