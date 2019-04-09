XFL to Have 3-Tiered Extra Point System, 2-Point Conversion Shootouts in OT

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The XFL did things differently in its first iteration, and that spirit will carry over into the league's revival.

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said Tuesday on the PFT PM podcast (h/t ESPN.com) that teams will have three options after scoring a touchdown: A one-point try that could be attempted from the 2-yard line, a two-point attempt from the 5-yard line or a three-point try from the 10-yard line.

"We literally have a nine-point touchdown," he noted. "We think that's valuable because teams that historically are down by let's say three scores, well guess what, if it's a 16-point or a 17-point differential, you're really looking at a two-score game theoretically."

