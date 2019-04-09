WWE Rumors: Undertaker to Have Match vs. Elias in Saudi Arabia After Raw Return

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Undertaker is reportedly set to have a match against Elias when WWE holds its next major event in Saudi Arabia.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, The Undertaker interrupting Elias' performance on Monday's episode of Raw before hitting him with a chokeslam and a Tombstone was done to set the stage for a future match between them.

WWE has yet to announce when it will return to Saudi Arabia, but Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (h/t Fightful's Jeremy Lambert) reported last week that the show will take place on June 7 after originally being scheduled for May 3.

The Undertaker was not advertised for a match or segment at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, but there was still an expectation among many fans that he would make an appearance. Taker is synonymous with WrestleMania, and he hadn't missed The Showcase of the Immortals since WrestleMania 2000.

By not competing at WrestleMania 35, The Deadman's streak of working 18 consecutive WrestleMania events was broken.

The Undertaker could have interrupted Elias at WrestleMania, but it was John Cena who was given that honor. Cena entered to his Basic Thuganomics theme song and dressed Elias down with a throwback rap.

The Phenom followed up Monday by cutting Elias off, and it could be the start of a feud that will culminate in two months.

While The Undertaker competed in just four matches in 2018, two of them were in Saudi Arabia. He beat Rusev is a casket match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018 and then teamed with Kane in a losing effort against Shawn Michaels and Triple H at Crown Jewel in November 2018.

The 54-year future Hall of Famer looked to be in good shape Monday, which is key if he wants to have a passable singles match with Elias.

WWE has made a habit of using legends on its Saudi Arabia shows thus far. The Undertaker, Kane, Michaels, Triple H, Cena, Mark Henry and Chris Jericho are among those who have competed in Saudi Arabia for WWE.

If The Undertaker does face Elias at the next Saudi Arabia event, it will undoubtedly be among the show's headline matches given how infrequently The Undertaker wrestles at this point in his career.

