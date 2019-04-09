Aaron Rodgers Reveals Knee Injury Was Tibial Plateau Fracture, Sprained MCL

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Knee Injury Was Tibial Plateau Fracture, Sprained MCLApril 9, 2019
Aaron Rodgers said during an appearance on the Wilde and Tausch radio show that he played during the 2018 season with a tibial plateau fracture and sprained MCL (h/t Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette):
Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood
Rodgers on how the tibia plateau fracture and sprained MCL affected his 2018 season: "I really wasn't 100 percent the entire year."
Rodgers also discussed the concussion he suffered in Week 17, which affected his vision:
Wilde And Tausch @WildeAndTausch
Rodgers discusses the concussion he suffered in the final week of the season... #Packers "I couldn't see. I lost vision. https://t.co/v8LrvYaijP
Rodgers, 35, was clearly hobbled throughout the 2018 season, though he still managed to throw for 4,442 yards, 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing 62.3 percent of his passes. But the Packers limped to a 6-9-1 record, former head coach Mike McCarthy was fired, and questions about Rodgers' leadership were raised in the offseason.
There's no questioning the resilience Rodgers showed this past season in the face of injuries, however.
Wilde And Tausch @WildeAndTausch
"I had a tibial plateau fracture and obviously an MCL sprain..." - @AaronRodgers12 on his Week 1 injury last season. #Packers https://t.co/pbdcbjPGuY
The Packers are expecting big things from the seven-time Pro Bowler in the 2019 season under new head coach Matt LaFleur, especially if they can keep him healthy. Rodgers could still use more weapons to complement receiver Davante Adams, though the Packers have the opportunity to address some of those needs in the draft.
The 2019 season is going to be an important one for the Packers. Starting the LaFleur era on the right foot will be key as will getting Rodgers and Green Bay's offense back on track. After an angst-riddled 2018, the Packers are hoping there's nowhere to go but up.
