Aaron Rodgers Reveals Knee Injury Was Tibial Plateau Fracture, Sprained MCL

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers said during an appearance on the Wilde and Tausch radio show that he played during the 2018 season with a tibial plateau fracture and sprained MCL (h/t Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette):

Rodgers also discussed the concussion he suffered in Week 17, which affected his vision:

Rodgers, 35, was clearly hobbled throughout the 2018 season, though he still managed to throw for 4,442 yards, 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing 62.3 percent of his passes. But the Packers limped to a 6-9-1 record, former head coach Mike McCarthy was fired, and questions about Rodgers' leadership were raised in the offseason.

There's no questioning the resilience Rodgers showed this past season in the face of injuries, however.

The Packers are expecting big things from the seven-time Pro Bowler in the 2019 season under new head coach Matt LaFleur, especially if they can keep him healthy. Rodgers could still use more weapons to complement receiver Davante Adams, though the Packers have the opportunity to address some of those needs in the draft.

The 2019 season is going to be an important one for the Packers. Starting the LaFleur era on the right foot will be key as will getting Rodgers and Green Bay's offense back on track. After an angst-riddled 2018, the Packers are hoping there's nowhere to go but up.