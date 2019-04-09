Masters 2019 Tee Times and Pairings for Augusta National Golf Club Announced

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The groups and tee times for the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, were officially announced Tuesday.

Here is a look at the most notable groups for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday with the full listing available at Masters.com:

10:31 a.m. ET (Thursday) and 1:16 p.m. ET (Friday): Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson and Viktor Hovland

11:04 a.m. ET (Thursday) and 1:49 p.m. ET (Friday): Tiger Woods, Haotong Li and Jon Rahm

11:15 a.m. ET (Thursday) and 2 p.m. ET (Friday): Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith

1:38 p.m. ET (Thursday) and 10:42 a.m. ET (Friday): Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day

1:49 p.m. ET (Thursday) and 10:53 a.m. ET (Friday): Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas

2 p.m. ET (Thursday) and 11:04 a.m. ET (Friday): Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka

Woods will look to win his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open and his first Masters since 2005 while playing alongside Haotong Li and Jon Rahm. Meanwhile, Patrick Reed's green jacket defense will begin in a group with Webb Simpson and amateur Viktor Hovland.

Woods has just one top-10 finish since November aside from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and he is arguably only the second-best player in his group, as he is ranked12th in the world, while Rahm is eighth.

Reed is 18th in the world rankings with no top-10 finishes since the WGC-HSBC Champions in October, although he has three finishes of fourth or better at majors over the past two years.

Arguably the most talented grouping includes three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson along with Justin Rose and Justin Thomas. Both Rose and Thomas are major champions, but both have yet to win a green jacket.

Rose has finished second in two of the past four years, including a tie for second with Mickelson in the 2015 Masters won by Jordan Spieth. Thomas has not finished better than 17th in three tries at the Masters.

Spieth will look to get back on track in a group that includes three-time major winner Brooks Koepka and Paul Casey, who has finished 10th or better at each major but has yet to win one.

The 25-year-old Spieth is off to a slow start this season and hasn't won a tournament since 2017, but he may be pushed by the high level of competition in his group.

A Masters win has eluded both Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler, but they will look to end the drought in a group that also includes talented Aussie Cameron Smith.

McIlroy is just a Masters win away from completing the career grand slam. Fowler remains perhaps the best active golfer to have never won a major, and he is coming off a second-place finish in last year's Masters.

Per Vegas Insider, McIlroy is an 8-1 favorite to win the Masters, followed by Dustin Johnson at 11-1, Rose and Fowler at 15-1, and Spieth and Woods at 16-1.

In each of his past six tournaments played under traditional rules, McIlroy has finished sixth or better. That includes a win in the Players Championship last month.

McIlroy was knocked off by Woods in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play's Round of 16 last month, though, which could give Tiger some momentum in his pursuit of a fifth career green jacket.