Giannis Declined Offer to Star in 'Space Jam 2': 'I Don't Like Being Hollywood'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo can officially be ruled out as one of LeBron James' potential co-stars in the Space Jam sequel.

James' SpringHill Entertainment revealed in September that Space Jam 2 was in the works, later announcing a scheduled release date of July 16, 2021. That sparked speculation about which other NBA stars could make cameos.

According to ESPN.com's Malika Andrews, the Greek Freak was asked to participate in the film—but he declined.

"I don't like being Hollywood," Antetokounmpo told Andrews. "I don't like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last Thursday on The Jump (h/t LeBron Wire's Erik Garcia Gundersen) that James has had trouble getting players to join him on set for supporting roles.

"Some of the top guys he wants to come and be with him in the movie. ... 'You put me in the movie where you're the star, I'm gonna be the one you're dunking on,'" Windhorst reported as to why other players were not willing to appear in the film (h/t Evan Romano of Men's Health).

Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype added that players may have reservations about the pay for the job.

While those could be valid concerns, they don't appear to be why the Greek Freak passed on the offer. The big screen just isn't Antetokounmpo's style.

