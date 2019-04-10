Masters Odds 2019: Betting Advice for Latest Vegas Lines on Top Players

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Remember Patrick Reed? Just a year ago, he was taming the Augusta National Golf Course and winning the Masters. He was in Butler Cabin, receiving the green jacket after winning his first major title.

The 28-year-old may be the titleholder in the first major championship of the year, but he is not getting any respect from the bettors.

Reed is +8000 to win the Masters, in a three-way tie with Kevin Kisner and Patrick Cantlay. Twenty-five other golfers are listed by Oddschecker as having a better chance to win the Masters than that trio.

Based on the Texan's recent play, his position on the odds chart may be warranted. He has not finished in the top 10 of any event since November, when he came in seventh in WGC-HSBC. He ranks 63rd in FedEx Cup points and has shockingly won less than $900,000 to this point.

A couple of other factors come into play with Reed, and one is that the last two Masters winners have not made the cut. On the positive side, perhaps his greatest strength is his short game, and that factor tends to pay off at Augusta.

While there are questions about Reed's game, Masters favorite Rory McIlroy (+650) answered a huge question when he won the Players Championship in March. He has earned more than $4.4 million this year and ranks second in FedEx Cup points.

The 29-year-old already has seven top-10 finishes, and winning the Masters would allow the Northern Irishman to walk with the game's all-time greats. It would give him the career grand slam, an achievement that is truly remarkable. Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are the only others to reach that level.

Masters Odds

Via Oddschecker

Rory McIlroy, +650

Dustin Johnson, +1100

Justin Rose, +1200

Tiger Woods, +1800

Jordan Spieth, +1800

Jon Rahm, +2000

Justin Thomas, +2000

Rickie Fowler, +2000

Francesco Molinari, +2200

Paul Casey, +2800

Brooks Koepka, +3000

Bryson DeChambeau, +3000

Tommy Fleetwood, +3300

Hideki Matsuyama, +3300

Jason Day, +3300

Bubba Watson, +3300

Tony Finau, +4000

Xander Schauffele, +4000

Louis Oosthuizen, +4000

Phil Mickelson, +4000

Marc Leishman, +4000

Adam Scott, +4500

Matt Kuchar, +4500

Sergio Garcia, +4800

Henrik Stenson, +6000

Kevin Kisner, +8000

Patrick Cantlay, +8000

Patrick Reed, +8000

Jordan Spieth (+1800) is not the dominant golfer he has been earlier in his career. While he won the 2015 Masters and has finished in the top three on three other occasions, the 2019 season has been something of a mystery for him.

The 25-year-old has just 109 FedEx Cup points and ranks 170th in that crucial category. He has been the No. 1-ranked golfer in that category in the past, but the accuracy tee-to-green that was once the hallmark of his game has been missing. He ranks 172nd in shots gained tee-to-green and 212th in driving accuracy.

Jon Rahm (+2000) is already one of the tour's up-and-coming stars, and a strong argument can be made that he is already there.

The 24-year-old has been quite consistent, with eight top-10 finishes in 10 events between November and March. His driver should put him in excellent shape to attack Augusta National, as he ranks second in shots gained off the tee.

Rickie Fowler (+2000) is one of the most popular golfers on the tour, and he came so close last year by finishing second to Reed.

The 30-year-old is having a solid year. He ranks eighth in FedEx Cup points and has a victory in the Waste Management Phoenix Open to his credit. He has a scoring average of 69.887 per round and ranks eighth in strokes gained putting.

Fowler has the ability to play well in all areas, but if he is going to make a run at his first green jacket, his putting is likely to be the difference-maker.

Betting advice

While McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are the favorites, they don't represent excellent value for bettors. Instead, the choices to consider are Fowler (+2000), Bryson DeChambeau (+3000) and Tony Finau (+4000).

In addition to Fowler's strength with the putter, there's an intangible characteristic that he brings to the course. If he has the lead or is in contention, he will get support from the crowd unless Tiger Woods is also making a run.

DeChambeau ranks 17th in FedEx Cup points, and he has a win at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this season.

The Californian, 25, is one of the tour's most unique players, as all of his clubs are cut to the same length. He can string birdies together like few others, as he averages 4.79 per round, which ranks fifth on the tour.

Finau ranks 29th in FedEx Cup points, and he has a scoring average of 70.127 per round.

The 29-year-old also has the ability to string birdies together in a given round, and he ranks 15th on the tour with an average of 4.50 per round.

Finau has the competitive instincts to perform well on the big stage, but he needs to either improve from the bunker or avoid them altogether. He ranks 150th in sand saves, and that could be an issue over four rounds.