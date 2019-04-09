PJ Washington Will Enter 2019 NBA Draft, Forgo Junior Season at Kentucky

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Kentucky forward PJ Washington celebrates after a score against Alabama in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Forward PJ Washington announced Tuesday that he will forgo his junior season at Kentucky and enter the 2019 NBA draft.

Washington made the announcement on Twitter with the following video message:

After a productive freshman season, Washington developed into the Wildcats' top player in 2018-19, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game en route to being named to the All-SEC First Team.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

