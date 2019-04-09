PJ Washington Will Enter 2019 NBA Draft, Forgo Junior Season at Kentucky

PJ Washington Will Enter 2019 NBA Draft, Forgo Junior Season at KentuckyApril 9, 2019
Forward PJ Washington announced Tuesday that he will forgo his junior season at Kentucky and enter the 2019 NBA draft.
Washington made the announcement on Twitter with the following video message:
Paul Washington Jr @PJWashington
I will be entering my name into the 2019 NBA Draft and signing with an agent. Thank you BBN for all your love and support over the past two years. Once a wildcat, Always a wildcat 🉑✍🏽💙 https://t.co/3x6n5RcHqZ
After a productive freshman season, Washington developed into the Wildcats' top player in 2018-19, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game en route to being named to the All-SEC First Team.
