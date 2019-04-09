PJ Washington Will Enter 2019 NBA Draft, Forgo Junior Season at Kentucky

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Forward PJ Washington announced Tuesday that he will forgo his junior season at Kentucky and enter the 2019 NBA draft.

Washington made the announcement on Twitter with the following video message:

After a productive freshman season, Washington developed into the Wildcats' top player in 2018-19, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game en route to being named to the All-SEC First Team.

