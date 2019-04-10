Slavia Prague vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa Match

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Slavia Prague will face the biggest test in their recent history when they play host to Chelsea in the opening leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

The Blues travel to the Sinobo Stadium in the Czech Republic capital hoping to halt the hosts' 10-match unbeaten run, with Maurizio Sarri's men the favourites to take an advantage back to Stamford Bridge.

Slavia manager Jindrich Trpisovsky knows his side stand on the verge of beating their best finish in European competition since 1996, when the club reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup.

The odds are stacked against Thursday's hosts, but their last-gasp victory over Sevilla in the round of 16 showed why Chelsea will have to remain wary.

Date: Thursday, April 11

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague, Czech Republic

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport app (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK), Galavision (U.S.)

Odds

Slavia Prague: 9-2

Draw: 14-5

Chelsea: 4-6

Via Oddschecker.

Preview

While Slavia Prague have amassed an impressive run without suffering defeat, it doesn't bode well for Trpisovsky and his team that Chelsea have shown steadier form themselves after winning games three in a row.

Sarri appears to have struck a more comfortable balance in his team selection, and Goal's Nizaar Kinsella noted the Blues boss indicated after Monday's 2-0 victory over West Ham United that changes would be made for the trip to Prague:

Monday's win temporarily lifts Chelsea to third in the Premier League, and their quarter-final opponents appear to be the easiest they could have hoped for in the draw.

Eden Hazard may be rested from the XI on Thursday, having scored both goals in the win over West Ham.

The Belgium international beat six opponents en route to goal for his memorable opener, but he played down his efforts in an interview with Chelsea TV:

Slavia's 4-3 extra-time comeback over Sevilla at home in March is a result that will live in the fans' memories. That win completed a dramatic 6-5 aggregate win and saw the club qualify for the last eight of a European competition for the first time since 2000.

Ten different players have been on the scoresheet in the Europa League this term, with the midfield trio of Miroslav Stoch, Ibrahim Traore and Jaromir Zmrhal impressing in particular.

Midfielder Tomas Soucek has, arguably, been the Czech side's best player throughout the run, though, and he scored a crucial penalty just after the break during their round-of-16 win:

However, Chelsea will be buoyed by away wins at Malmo (2-1) and Dynamo Kiev (5-0) in the last two rounds ahead of Thursday's encounter.

Sportswriter Daniel Storey suggested what once seemed like a disappointing first campaign for Sarri could transform into success:

Trpisovsky's side have built something of a fortress at home and are unbeaten at the Sinobo Stadium in Europe this season.

However, Chelsea have been strong on the road in Europe this term, and Sarri will be looking for that to continue in Prague.