Jarrett Culver: 'I Haven't Thought About' 2019 NBA Draft After Loss to Virginia

Texas Tech sophomore shooting guard Jarrett Culver said following Monday's 85-77 overtime loss to Virginia in the national championship game that he is undecided about whether he will enter the 2019 NBA draft.

According to Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News, Culver was noncommittal when asked about his basketball future: "The decision is yet to be made. All season I just focused on my team and trying to win the national championship, so I haven't thought about that any. Now the season is over, I'll take time with my family and coach and consider my future."

Culver, who was named the 2018-19 Big 12 Player of the Year, finished with 15 points on 5-of-22 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and five assists in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers.

