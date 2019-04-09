Jarrett Culver: 'I Haven't Thought About' 2019 NBA Draft After Loss to Virginia

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver looks to poss during the second half of a first round men's college basketball game against Northern Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. Texas Tech won 72-57. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Texas Tech sophomore shooting guard Jarrett Culver said following Monday's 85-77 overtime loss to Virginia in the national championship game that he is undecided about whether he will enter the 2019 NBA draft. 

According to Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News, Culver was noncommittal when asked about his basketball future: "The decision is yet to be made. All season I just focused on my team and trying to win the national championship, so I haven't thought about that any. Now the season is over, I'll take time with my family and coach and consider my future."

Culver, who was named the 2018-19 Big 12 Player of the Year, finished with 15 points on 5-of-22 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and five assists in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Post Game Thoughts: Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77

    Texas Tech Basketball logo
    Texas Tech Basketball

    Post Game Thoughts: Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77

    Seth C
    via Staking The Plains

    March Madness: Top takeaways from 2019 NCAA Tournament

    Texas Tech Basketball logo
    Texas Tech Basketball

    March Madness: Top takeaways from 2019 NCAA Tournament

    Busting Brackets
    via Busting Brackets

    We May Never See Another Run Like Virginia's

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    We May Never See Another Run Like Virginia's

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    UVA and Kentucky Open as Co-Favorites to Win 2020 Title

    Texas Tech Basketball logo
    Texas Tech Basketball

    UVA and Kentucky Open as Co-Favorites to Win 2020 Title

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report