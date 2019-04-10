Masters Odds 2019: Breakdown and Analysis of Top Favorites' Chances

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is the 8-1 favourite to win the green jacket at the 2019 Masters at Augusta National in Georgia before it tees off on Thursday.

The Masters is the only one of golf's four majors to elude the Northern Irishman, and he's also seeking his first major win since 2014.

Close behind him with the bookmakers are Dustin Johnson at 10-1 and Jordan Spieth at 12-1, courtesy of Caesars.

Rory McIlroy, 8-1

It's little surprise McIlroy is the favourite heading into the tournament, given the exceptional season he's had so far.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed seven top-10 finishes from his eight tournaments on the PGA Tour this season, and the only one in which he was off the pace was the WGC-HSBC Champions in October.

In March, he sealed his favourite status for the Masters with a victory in the Players Championship.

As defending champion Patrick Reed did last year, McIlroy has momentum heading into Augusta:

The Northern Irishman ranks first for total strokes gained on the PGA Tour this season, third for scoring average and holes per eagle and sixth for driving distance.

As detailed by CBS Sports' Kyle Porter, Augusta tends to favour those who can drive the longest.

It is perhaps no coincidence McIlroy has top-10 finishes in each of his last five appearances at the Masters.

With his form and excellent record at Augusta, he has a strong chance of topping the leaderboard at the close of play on Sunday.

Dustin Johnson, 10-1

Johnson has been among the world's best golfers for several years, so it is perhaps a little surprising he only has one major to his name: the U.S. Open in 2016.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

While the 34-year-old has not been as strong as McIlroy, he has five top-10 finishes from eight official events this season, including an impressive win at the Mexico Championship in February, where he finished 21 under.

He's also second behind McIlroy for total strokes gained on the PGA Tour and ahead of him in second for scoring average.

The American also has a sand-save percentage of 68.57, the sixth-highest on the tour, and that could come in handy at Augusta.

Assuming he makes the cut, Johnson will need to build on what he achieved last year on moving day, though, per Fox Sports' Shane Bacon:

Despite historically struggling in the third round of the Masters, he has finished in the top 10 in each of his last three appearances there.

Johnson could win the green jacket if he can bring it all together this weekend.

Jordan Spieth, 12-1

According to SuperbookUSA's Jeff Sherman, Spieth was not among the favourites with the bookmakers until an optimistic $6,000 bet was placed on him, causing his odds to drop.

It's little wonder he wasn't originally among the favourites, though.

In 10 events this season, Spieth has failed to make the cut three times, and his T30 at the Valero Texas Open last time out was his best finish in a strokeplay tournament.

As Jason Sobel of The Action Network demonstrated, he has struggled in his weekend play when he has made the cut:

What gives the young American hope is his excellent Masters record:

Having only played at the Masters five times, that's even more impressive.

The 25-year-old has only finished outside the top three there once, when he came T11 in 2017.

The Masters brings out the best in Spieth, so ruling him out entirely might be unwise, but his form suggests he has little chance of pulling off a win.