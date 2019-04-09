Video: Watch UVA Storm the Court in Celebration After Winning 2019 NCAA Title

NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Right Arrow Icon

The Virginia Cavaliers were understandably elated Monday night, as they celebrated the first national title in men's program history.

Virginia defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 85-77 in the national championship game. It was a cathartic result after the Cavaliers were the first No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed one year ago.

The feeling wasn't isolated to Minneapolis. At the watch party in Charlottesville, Virginia, the team's supporters congregated in the middle of John Paul Jones Arena as well.