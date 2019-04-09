Video: Watch UVA Storm the Court in Celebration After Winning 2019 NCAA Title

Joseph Zucker
April 9, 2019

The Virginia Cavaliers were understandably elated Monday night, as they celebrated the first national title in men's program history.

Virginia defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 85-77 in the national championship game. It was a cathartic result after the Cavaliers were the first No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed one year ago.

The feeling wasn't isolated to Minneapolis. At the watch party in Charlottesville, Virginia, the team's supporters congregated in the middle of John Paul Jones Arena as well.

