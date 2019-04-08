Video: Texas Tech's Norense Odiase Finishes Clutch And-1 in NCAA Championship

Video: Texas Tech's Norense Odiase Finishes Clutch And-1 in NCAA ChampionshipApril 9, 2019
The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers held a 10-point lead at the 10:22 mark in the second half of the men's NCAA national championship on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Rather than fold under the pressure, the No. 3 Texas Tech Raiders surged back and tied the game at 59 following senior center Norense Odiase earning an and-1 at the bucket.
Odiase got Virginia junior forward Mamadi Diakite to jump, causing him to make contact with Odiase as he was laying the ball in with 3:28 left in regulation.
The play and free throw afterward gave Odiase his first points of the contest.
Both programs are fighting for their first-ever men's title.
Kyle Guy Wins Tourney MVP 👏