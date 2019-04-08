Video: Texas Tech's Norense Odiase Finishes Clutch And-1 in NCAA Championship

NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Right Arrow Icon

The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers held a 10-point lead at the 10:22 mark in the second half of the men's NCAA national championship on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Rather than fold under the pressure, the No. 3 Texas Tech Raiders surged back and tied the game at 59 following senior center Norense Odiase earning an and-1 at the bucket.

Odiase got Virginia junior forward Mamadi Diakite to jump, causing him to make contact with Odiase as he was laying the ball in with 3:28 left in regulation.

The play and free throw afterward gave Odiase his first points of the contest.

Both programs are fighting for their first-ever men's title.