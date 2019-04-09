Masters Odds 2019: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field

Eric Gay/Associated Press

No matter how many top golfers land on the first page of The Masters leaderboard, there's always one or two names who make us question how they landed there.

In 2018, Cameron Smith and Tony Finau emerged as the breakout stars at Augusta National Golf Club by finishing in the top 10.

Three years ago, Danny Willett surprised almost everyone in attendance and claimed the green jacket over the likes of Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson.

Some of the top underrated sleepers in the field for the 2019 tournament have thrived in spurts at Augusta and come into the competition with little to no buzz surrounding their title hopes. Odds via OddsChecker.

Underrated Sleepers

Charley Hoffman (+10,000; Bet $100 to win $10,000)

The king of the first round has another opportunity to prove he can put four consistent rounds together to be a contender at The Masters.

Charley Hoffman is likely to get off to a fast start at Augusta, and if there is a prop bet for the first-round leader, he is your guy.

In the last four Masters, Hoffman's shot 67, 71, 65 and 69 in the opening round, and those performances have led him to a quartet of top-30 finishes.

In two of those tournaments, Hoffman was able to keep himself near the top of the leaderboard, with a tie for ninth coming in 2015 and a tie for 12th a year ago.

If that wasn't enough to convince you of Hoffman's chances, he comes into Augusta off a second-place finish at the Valero Texas Open in which he shot three rounds in the 60s.

In fact, Hoffman's put together five rounds in the 60s in his last two competitions after missing the cut three times in a row.

Hoffman isn't worth an extravagant bet since there are plenty of quality options, but a small wager on the 42-year-old with long odds could pay off given his consistency at The Masters.

Brandt Snedeker (+12,000)

Brandt Snedeker hasn't won a major, but he's been in contention at some of the biggest golf tournaments on a consistent basis.

The 38-year-old from Tennessee has a resume with nine top-10 major finishes, including three at The Masters.

Snedeker's best finish of the season came at one of the biggest pre-Masters events, as he tied for fifth at The Players Championship.

One of the reasons Snedeker could climb into contention for the green jacket is his ability to get off to a strong start.

In five of his last seven tournaments, Snedeker has carded a first-round score in the 60s, and one of the other two competitions featured a 70 at the Valspar Championship.

Snedeker's first-round numbers and recent major performances make him a solid option, especially with such high odds.

However, there will be some concerns about his potential to contend over four rounds because he's failed to crack the top 30 in five of his last six tournaments.

But the one exception to that was The Players Championship, and if he plays at the high level he has at past majors, Snedeker could remain near the top of the leaderboard when Sunday rolls around.

Eddie Pepperell (+17,000)

Eddie Pepperell could be the next unknown English golfer to burst on to the scene at a major tournament.

In 2016, Danny Willett came out of relative obscurity to win The Masters, while Tommy Fleetwood made a name for himself with top-five finishes at the last two U.S. Opens.

Pepperell comes into his first trip to Augusta off a tie for third place at The Players Championship, where he shot in the 60s in the final three rounds.

While the 28-year-old is far from a household name in the United States, he's made strides on the European Tour with two wins in 2018 and a tie for sixth place at The Open.

Although there is a small sample size of Pepperell's performance on the PGA Tour, he won't come into Augusta with much pressure as one of the players with the longest odds.

If he plays loose and takes some tips from the success his countrymen have had stateside at majors, he could surprise plenty of people.

