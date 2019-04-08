WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 8

11 of 11

Sheamus and Cesaro worked over Rollins coming back from the break, using their raw physicality to wear down a competitor who was brutalized by Brock Lesnar just 24 hours ago at WrestleMania.

Rollins eventually punched and chopped his way out of the oppressive beatdown and sent The Celtic Warrior shoulder-first into the ring post. The separation allowed him to make the hot tag to Kingston, who exploded into the match and eventually grounded Sheamus with S.O.S.

The action continued to break down and, eventually, Kingston blasted Cesaro with a Trouble in Paradise that set up the Stomp from Rollins for the hard-fought victory.

Rollins and Kingston celebrated, the new champions of the New Era, as the show went off the air.

Result

Kingston and Rollins defeated The Bar

Grade

B

Analysis

The WWE Universe was understandably frustrated and greeted this match with chants of "AEW" and multiple attempts to introduce beach balls in the stands. The atmosphere was hurt significantly, but the action between the ropes maintained its above-average quality, due completely to the extraordinary performers involved.

Sheamus and Cesaro do not get nearly enough credit for their ability to consistently deliver from any spot on the card, against any opposition. Both The Celtic Warrior and Swiss Superman are damn fine professional wrestlers who deserve far more appreciation from crowds for how exceptional they are.

This was all about spotlighting Kingston and Rollins to close out their first night as the faces of WWE. There will be some who argue the idea, claiming it was a dud of a way to end the post-WrestleMania Raw, but on the heels of a show that coronated them as the kings of the ring, this was a fine (if admittedly uneventful) way to highlight them.

That bait-and-switch, though...inexcusable.