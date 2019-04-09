Masters Favorites 2019: Updated Vegas Odds for Golf's Elite Talent

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It's that time once again, folks. The Masters isn't just the first PGA major of the year, it's a ritual of sorts that signals the start of the spring and summer sports season.

It's the individual pieces that make the Masters the special event that it is. It's a golf tournament, yes, but its also a weekend of pageantry, blooming foliage, lively-but-respectful crowds and personal moments of triumph and defeat.

Last year, Rickie Fowler shot a remarkable 67 in the final round to pull within arm's length of the coveted green jacket. Yet, Patrick Reed managed to hold on to a one-stroke lead and claim the prize in the end.

The tournament ended in disappointment for Fowler, in relief for Reed and with plenty of excitement for golf fans.

While this year's Masters might not finish with quite as much drama, it will still result in a brilliant moment for the eventual champion. Who might that be, though?

Here, you'll find a look at the favorites, along with the best odds for each top competitor from Oddschecker.

2019 Masters Odds, Top 20

Rory McIlroy: 7-1

Dustin Johnson: 11-1

Justin Rose: 12-1

Tiger Woods: 16-1

Jon Rahm: 20-1

Justin Thomas: 20-1

Jordan Spieth: 20-1

Rickie Fowler: 20-1

Francesco Molinari: 22-1

Paul Casey: 28-1

Brooks Koepka:30-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 33-1

Jason Day: 33-1

Bubba Watson: 35-1

Phil Mickelson: 40-1

Tony Finau: 40-1

Xander Schauffele: 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Rory McIlroy: 7-1

The early favorite is Rory McIlroy, and it isn't difficult to see why. He's one of the game's best competitors, is coming off a fifth-place finish (tied) at the event in 2018 and only needs the Masters to complete a career grand slam.

"I've had four years of going to Augusta knowing it's the one, whether it's the Grand Slam or the one major I haven't won," the 29-year-old said, per BBC Sport. "I think I've handled it OK. I haven't won and I didn't play at my best in the final round last year, but I've had four top-10s in a row since going there."

Seeing McIlroy get his Grand Slam before the age of 30 would be a historic moment for the game of golf. The Northern Irishman isn't just a good story, though, he has the goods to move from the top 10 to the top of the leaderboard this year.

"He should be the favorite," Golf Channel's Tripp Isenhour noted. "...His iron game has never been better, consistently. His putting has never been better, consistently. His short game has never been better, consistently. And, oh, by the way, his resume here has everything but a W on it."

Dustin Johnson: 11-1

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

While Dustin Johnson isn't the hot young golfer McIlroy still is (he's 34), he is a fascinating player to follow. Consistently ranked in the world's top 10—and at No. 1 for more than a year—he is more than just a big driver. He's a dangerous all-around competitor.

Yet, he has struggled to finish majors on top. Despite having 20 PGA victories, he only has one major win—the U.S. Open in 2016—to his name. He has placed as high as fourth at the Masters, but he's never looked like the same dominant player he is at other events.

While winning the Masters wouldn't get Johnson a Grand Slam, it would add another layer of legitimacy to his likely Hall of Fame career. Think of when an NFL quarterback goes from being considered good to great with a second Super Bowl win.

Johnson is a great golfer, but majors matter. Winning at Augusta would be tremendous for his legacy, and obviously, more than a few bettors believe it could happen this year.

Justin Rose: 12-1

As great as it would be to see McIlroy or Johnson finally win at Augusta, it would be equally moving to see Justin Rose accomplish the feat. This is because he's twice fallen just short of winning the event.

The Englishman finished four shots back of Jordan Spieth in 2014 to take second and lost a sudden-death playoff to Sergio Garcia in 2017 after finishing tied at nine under.

The new No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, Rose isn't interested in proclaiming himself the favorite heading into this weekend.

"I feel like I haven't had my run yet where I've sort of separated myself as the No. 1 player in the world," Rose said, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com. "That's a goal of mine, still. So I don't look at it that way, really, at all. So no one's really being that dominant right now."

Perhaps Rose has good reason not to tout his status as No. 1. No top-ranked player has won the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002. However, it would be a lot of fun for fans to see the 38-year-old put an end to that not-so-satisfying streak.