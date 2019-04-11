Fluke or for Real: Making Sense of 10 Most Surprising MLB Starts

0 of 11

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Few things can test one's perception of reality like the opening weeks of a Major League Baseball season.

It's a time when anything can and will happen, up to and including seemingly great players playing like scrubs and seemingly less-than-great players playing like stars.

So it goes in the first two weeks of the 2019 MLB season, so we've come along to make sense of 10 especially baffling early performances with a game of "Fluke or for Real?" This involved taking a look at what's under the hood and determining whether it supports the numbers on the surface.

We'll start with five pitchers (plus one honorable mention) and end with five hitters.

Note: Some advanced stats are current through Tuesday, April 9.