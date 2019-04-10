Projecting MLB Arrival Dates for Each Team's Superstar Prospect

Projecting MLB Arrival Dates for Each Team's Superstar ProspectApril 10, 2019
Now more than ever, MLB teams are placing an emphasis on cost-controlled young talent. The free-agent market moving at a snail's pace this offseason further emphasizes that point.
Fans around the league have seemingly followed suit, paying more attention to their favorite team's farm system and top prospects.
With that in mind, we've decided to take a quick look at when each team can expect its top prospect to move up to the majors (not including prospects who are already playing at the MLB level).
Note: "B/R Prospect Rank" refers to where a player was slotted on our initial top 50 prospects article, which was published on April 4.
Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Kristian Robinson
B/R Prospect Rank: 47
The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Kristian Robinson for a $2.5 million bonus out of the Bahamas during the 2017 international free-agency window.
He made his stateside debut as a 17-year-old last season and immediately turned heads with a .279/.363/.428 line that included 12 doubles, seven home runs and 12 steals in 57 games.
With plenty of room to add strength to his 6'3", 190-pound frame and an advanced approach that belies his age, Robinson has as high of an offensive ceiling as any prospect in the lower levels of the minors. His full-season debut could vault him to elite prospect status.
MLB ETA: Early 2022
Atlanta Braves: RHP Ian Anderson
B/R Prospect Rank: 19
In an organization loaded with high-ceiling pitching talent, Ian Anderson has a chance to be the best of the bunch for the Atlanta Braves.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft out of high school, Anderson made his Double-A debut last season a few months after his 20th birthday.
The 6'3" right-hander is armed with three plus pitches and good command, and his upside was abundantly clear last season when he posted a 2.49 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 142 strikeouts in 119.1 innings.
MLB ETA: Midseason 2020
Baltimore Orioles: RF Yusniel Diaz
B/R Prospect Rank: Next 50
Yusniel Diaz was the prize of last summer's blockbuster trade that sent Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 22-year-old outfielder originally signed with the Dodgers for a whopping $15.5 million bonus with a matching tax penalty, if that paints a picture of the kind of upside he possessed coming out of Cuba.
After Diaz hit .285/.392/.449 with 31 extra-base hits in 416 plate appearances at Double-A last season, the Orioles sent him back there to begin the 2019 season. It might not be long before he's knocking on the MLB door, though.
MLB ETA: August
Boston Red Sox: LHP Darwinzon Hernandez
B/R Prospect Rank: Unranked
Darwinzon Hernandez claimed the No. 1 prospect spot in the Boston Red Sox system with an excellent spring training performance, posting 0.82 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 11 innings.
However, the accompanying eight walks are a good indication he still has work to do.
The 22-year-old lefty may ultimately wind up in the bullpen, where his plus fastball would play up and the effort in his delivery would be less of a concern.
For now, he's still being used as a starter, and he allowed only two hits in five scoreless innings while striking out 10 in his 2019 debut Sunday.
MLB ETA: July (in a bullpen role)
Chicago Cubs: SS Nico Hoerner
B/R Prospect Rank: Next 50
Drafted No. 24 overall last June, Nico Hoerner has already reached Double-A after a dazzling debut that included an impressive run in the Arizona Fall League and an 8-for-17 showing with six extra-base hits this spring.
It originally looked like the Chicago Cubs reached on Hoerner at the time, as most draft pundits had him slotted outside of the first round. But it's now increasingly looking like he'll be one of the first position players from the 2018 draft class to reach the majors, if not the first.
His ultimate defensive home remains to be seen, but his 60-grade hit tool and tremendous feel for the game has put him on the fast track.
MLB ETA: Early 2020
Chicago White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease
B/R Prospect Rank: 20
With hard-throwing Michael Kopech sidelined for all of 2019 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, Dylan Cease has assumed the mantle of top pitching prospect in the Chicago White Sox system.
Acquired along with Eloy Jimenez in the deal that sent Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs, Cease has always had tremendous upside, dating back to when the Cubs gave him a $1.5 million bonus as a sixth-round pick in 2014.
Everything finally clicked last season, and he turned potential into production, going 12-2 with a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 160 strikeouts in 124 innings between High-A and Double-A.
The White Sox will be careful not to overextend the 23-year-old, especially since he underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after he signed with the Cubs. He's running out of things to prove in the minors, though.
MLB ETA: August
Cincinnati Reds: IF/OF Nick Senzel
B/R Prospect Rank: 8
Nick Senzel had his 2018 season cut short when he suffered a fractured right index finger in June that required surgery.
Otherwise, he would already be in the majors.
The 23-year-old is a .314/.390/.513 hitter in parts of three minor league seasons, and with five above-average tools, he has a chance to make an immediate impact in the big leagues.
While a sprained ankle has delayed the start of his 2019 season, he's expected back soon. Barring any further setbacks, he should move quickly.
MLB ETA: May
Cleveland Indians: RHP Triston McKenzie
B/R Prospect Rank: 37
Triston McKenzie passed a major test last season with a smooth transition from High-A to Double-A.
The lanky 6'5", 165-pound right-hander got a late start in 2018 after dealing with forearm soreness during spring training. He finally took the mound in June and went on to post a 2.68 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 87 strikeouts in 90.2 innings.
With Mike Clevinger set to miss significant time with a back injury and both Danny Salazar and Adam Plutko already sidelined, the door could swing open for McKenzie to receive an early promotion.
Until then, Cody Anderson may get the first shot at rounding out the staff.
MLB ETA: May
Colorado Rockies: IF Brendan Rodgers
B/R Prospect Rank: 17
With 2018 breakout star Trevor Story under team control through 2021 and prospect Garrett Hampson settling in at second base, Brendan Rodgers has no clear path to playing time.
The Rockies sent the 22-year-old to Triple-A to start the year after he hit .268/.330/.460 with 46 extra-base hits in the upper levels of the minors last season.
If Hampson continues to struggle—he's 2-for-26 with eight strikeouts to start the year—Rodgers could get a crack at the second base job before the All-Star break.
Injuries to Daniel Murphy and Ryan McMahon have also helped open the door for potential playing time.
MLB ETA: June
Detroit Tigers: RHP Casey Mize
B/R Prospect Rank: 16
Casey Mize was the slam dunk choice for the Detroit Tigers with the No. 1 overall pick last June.
After a stellar junior season at Auburn where he posted a 3.30 ERA with a ridiculous 156-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 114.2 innings, Mize made it to High-A Lakeland in his pro debut.
With a durable 6'3", 220-pound frame and a polished four-pitch mix that is highlighted by a mid-90s fastball and a lethal splitter, Mize is as polished as any college arm in recent memory.
He's back at High-A to kick off 2019, but he could move quickly after striking out eight and allowing only one hit in five scoreless innings in his season debut.
MLB ETA: Midseason 2020
Houston Astros: RHP Forrest Whitley
B/R Prospect Rank: 7
The Houston Astros entered the offseason with major questions surrounding their starting rotation. Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton both departed in free agency, while Lance McCullers Jr. is out for the season while he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
They settled on signing Wade Miley and moving swingmen Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock back into the rotation to round out the staff behind Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
One of the reasons they didn't pursue a high-profile addition is the presence of Forrest Whitley, who is arguably the top pitching prospect in baseball.
The 6'7" right-hander has electric stuff, and he looked ready this spring when he posted a 3.00 ERA and .193 opponents' batting average with 17 strikeouts in 15 innings. It's only a matter of time.
MLB ETA: July
Kansas City Royals: RHP Brady Singer
B/R Prospect Rank: Next 50
A candidate to go No. 1 overall last June, Brady Singer wound up slipping to No. 18 overall, where the Kansas City Royals happily scooped him up.
The 6'5", 210-pound right-hander already has two plus pitches with a heavy mid-90s fastball and a terrific slider, and his changeup has the makings of a third above-average offering.
MLB.com wrote: "Using a slightly lower arm slot, Singer has shown excellent control and command that should continue in his pro career. That, combined with his stuff and off-the-charts competitiveness on the mound, should allow him to move quickly and eventually pitch near the top of a big league rotation."
The Royals have no reason to rush him, but he could force the issue.
MLB ETA: Late 2020
Los Angeles Angels: Of Jo Adell
B/R Prospect Rank: 4
Jo Adell checked in as the No. 4 prospect in Bleacher Report's initial top 50 prospect rankings. With two of the guys ahead of him already in the majors and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knocking on the door, he might be the No. 1 prospect in baseball by midseason.
Not bad for someone who went No. 10 overall in the 2017 draft.
The 20-year-old hit .290/.355/.543 with 32 doubles and 20 home runs in 440 plate appearances over three minor league levels last season, closing out the year with 17 games at Double-A.
Unfortunately, he's going to miss significant time to begin 2019 with a sprained left ankle and a strained left hamstring. The initial estimate a month ago was 10-12 weeks.
A 2019 debut already seemed unlikely, and this makes it all but certain we'll have to wait until 2020 to see the Los Angeles Angels' top prospect.
MLB ETA: Midseason 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers: 2B/SS Gavin Lux
- 2017: 501 PA, .244/.331/.362, 29 XBH (7 HR)
- 2018: 524 PA, .324/.399/.514, 50 XBH (15 HR)
B/R Prospect Rank: 32
What a difference a year made for 2016 first-round pick Gavin Lux:
That was enough to vault him into the No. 2 prospect spot for the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the 2019 season. With Alex Verdugo already on the MLB roster, Lux is the focus here.
The 21-year-old has 20/20 upside, though he's still a work in progress defensively.
Lux could emerge as the long-term answer to what has been a revolving door at shortstop in recent seasons.
MLB ETA: Midseason 2020
Miami Marlins: RHP Sixto Sanchez
B/R Prospect Rank: 43
Pedro Martinez comparisons are not thrown around lightly.
When the Miami Marlins acquired Sixto Sanchez as the centerpiece of the deal that sent All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies, he immediately became the No. 1 prospect in a thin minor league system.
The 20-year-old missed significant time last season, tossing only 46.2 innings before elbow inflammation ended his season in June. He has electric stuff, though, and polish that belies his age.
As long as he avoids further arm troubles, Sanchez could be fronting the Miami staff by the end of next season.
MLB ETA: Midseason 2020
Milwaukee Brewers: 2B Keston Hiura
B/R Prospect Rank: 18
The Milwaukee Brewers' decision to bring back Mike Moustakas and use him as a second baseman this season has clouded Keston Hiura's short-term outlook.
Hiura, 22, is one of the best pure hitters in the minors. He has a 70-grade hit tool and some surprising pop thanks to his elite bat speed.
The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft has already reached Triple-A, and there's a good chance he'll be knocking on the MLB door by midseason.
The Brewers found a way to use an abundance of middle infielders down the stretch last season after acquiring Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop. They could do the same this year once Hiura proves ready.
MLB ETA: August
Minnesota Twins: SS Royce Lewis
B/R Prospect Rank: 5
It has not taken Royce Lewis long to live up to the hype that comes with being a No. 1 overall pick.
The 19-year-old hit .315/.368/.485 with 32 extra-base hits in 327 plate appearances at Single-A last year to earn a midseason promotion to High-A. He's back at that level to open 2019.
With an advanced approach and dynamic raw tools, Lewis has a chance to be the face of the Minnesota Twins franchise for years to come once he arrives. He appears to be putting himself on the fast track.
Still, the Twins have every reason not to rush him after they signed incumbent shortstop Jorge Polanco to an extension in February.
MLB ETA: Midseason 2021
New York Mets: SS Andres Gimenez
B/R Prospect Rank: 38
The New York Mets pushed Amed Rosario aggressively through their minor league system. They could do the same with Andres Gimenez if he keeps answering the challenges they put in front of him.
The 20-year-old hit .281/.347/.409 with 40 extra-base hits and 38 steals last season, and he didn't miss a beat when he was promoted to Double-A at the end of July.
While Gimenez has the tools to be a plus defender at shortstop, he'll likely shift over to second base once he reaches the majors now that Rosario is already entrenched. That could be as early as next season.
MLB ETA: Midseason 2020
New York Yankees: CF Estevan Florial
B/R Prospect Rank: Next 50
In terms of raw tools, Estevan Florial has as much potential as any position-player prospect in baseball.
MLB.com wrote: "Florial excites scouts with three tools that grade as well above average: his raw power, speed and arm strength. With the bat speed and loft in his left-handed swing, he's well equipped to take advantage of Yankee Stadium. He's still raw and overly aggressive as a hitter, leading to concerns about whether he can make enough contact to realize his full potential..."
He looked completely overmatched in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .178 and striking out 29 times in 85 plate appearances.
Luckily, the New York Yankees already have a crowded outfield situation at the MLB level, so there's no reason to rush the 21-year-old who could prove well worth the wait in the long run.
MLB ETA: Midseason 2021
Oakland Athletics: LHP Jesus Luzardo
B/R Prospect Rank: 12
Jesus Luzardo was shut down at the end of March with a shoulder strain. Otherwise, the Oakland Athletics would have faced a tough decision on whether to include him in the Opening Day rotation.
On March 22, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the injury was expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks.
Once he shakes off the rust and gets some game action under his belt, it won't be long before he gets the call to bolster a patchwork A's rotation.
Luzardo, 21, went 10-5 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 109.1 innings over three minor league levels last year. He closed out the season with four starts at Triple-A.
MLB ETA: June
Philadelphia Phillies: 3B Alec Bohm
B/R Prospect Rank: Next 50
With the No. 3 overall pick last June, the Philadelphia Phillies grabbed slugger Alec Bohm out of Wichita State.
While the 6'5", 225-pound third baseman had some of the best raw power in the 2018 draft class, he also has a 55-grade hit tool and the approach to develop into a high-average hitter as well.
MLB.com wrote: "The Phillies are committed to him sticking at the hot corner and have been pleased to see him forge a strong bond with shortstop prospect Luis Garcia on and off the field. That could be the left side of the Phillies infield at some point in the future."
Bohm is more than four years older than Garcia, so he'll likely beat him to the majors. For now, the Phillies can afford to be patient with both up-and-coming young stars.
MLB ETA: Early 2021
Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller
B/R Prospect Rank: 24
Mitch Keller entered Pittsburgh Pirates camp hoping to compete for a rotation spot.
He left with an unsightly 22.50 ERA after allowing three home runs and 10 earned runs in four innings of work.
"He's not the first or the last guy to have some struggles in spring training, but what's really encouraging is his attitude about it going out," Pirates general manager Neal Huntington told Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It's not what he wanted, it's not what we expected, but he's ready to tackle it head-on and go attack Triple-A and earn his way to the big leagues."
In the long run, it should only prove to be a minor bump in the road for one of the most polished pitching prospects in the minors.
MLB ETA: August
San Diego Padres: LHP MacKenzie Gore
B/R Prospect Rank: 15
MacKenzie Gore has one of the best repertoires of any pitching prospect.
He can touch 96 with a lively fastball, his curveball is a swing-and-miss pitch, his hard slider gives him another solid breaking ball, and he's shown the feel for a potential plus changeup.
Throw in above-average command, a strong 6'3" frame and a smooth delivery that features some deception in the form of a high leg kick, and he looks like the complete package.
He struck out eight over five scoreless innings in his High-A debut Friday. How patient will the San Diego Padres be?
ETA: Midseason 2021
San Francisco Giants: C Joey Bart
B/R Prospect Rank: 30
The San Francisco Giants got the best collegiate catching prospect in years when they selected Joey Bart out of Georgia Tech with the No. 2 overall pick last June.
He hit .294/.364/.588 with 31 extra-base hits in 51 games after signing, and he was sent to High-A San Jose to open the season. He's off to a 5-for-16 start with three extra-base hits in four games.
The 22-year-old likely would be a top-10 catcher in the majors right now.
Instead, he figures to spend a few seasons in the minors refining his defensive skills, while the Giants front office decides how best to utilize an aging Buster Posey.
MLB ETA: Early 2021
Seattle Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield
B/R Prospect Rank: Next 50
Inconsistent command and a changeup that lags behind his plus fastball/slider combination has led to some questions of whether Justus Sheffield might ultimately wind up in the bullpen.
After the Seattle Mariners acquired him in the deal that sent James Paxton to the New York Yankees, they'll give him every chance to make it as a starter.
The 22-year-old had a 2.48 ERA with 123 strikeouts in 116 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last year, and he started this season in the Triple-A rotation.
MLB ETA: July
St. Louis Cardinals: 3B Nolan Gorman
B/R Prospect Rank: Next 50
Nolan Gorman was hailed as having some of the best raw power in the 2018 draft class. After the St. Louis Cardinals selected him with the No. 19 overall pick, he backed that up by posting a .949 OPS with 13 doubles and 17 home runs in 63 games.
He's off to a red-hot start once again at Single-A, going 10-for-21 with three doubles and two home runs in his first five games.
Gorman won't turn 19 until next month, and he does have some holes in his swing that could be exposed against higher-level pitching. Still, he could reach Double-A before his 20th birthday if he keeps raking.
MLB ETA: Late 2021
Tampa Bay Rays: SS Wander Franco
B/R Prospect Rank: 10
Wander Franco is about to test the Tampa Bay Rays' patience.
In a good way.
Signed for $3.825 million as part of the 2017 international class, he made his pro debut stateside last year and hit .351/.418/.587 with 28 extra-base hits while leading the Appalachian League in hits (85) and RBI (57) over 61 games.
MLB.com wrote: "While the Rays have historically employed a patient approach in developing young talent, Franco could be the rare exception, as many have already identified him as the next teenage wunderkind to reach the Major Leagues."
The switch-hitting shortstop could be baseball's No. 1 prospect by the end of 2019.
MLB ETA: Early 2021
Texas Rangers: LHP Taylor Hearn
B/R Prospect Rank: Next 50
Many would argue the hard-throwing Hans Crouse or toolsy outfielder Leody Taveras are the top prospects in the Texas Rangers organization.
However, Crouse is still lacking anything resembling a third pitch, and Taveras' stock has plummeted after a disappointing 2018 season. That opens the door for Taylor Hearn to take over the No. 1 spot, if only temporarily, as he's close to MLB-ready.
The 6'5" lefty can touch triple digits with his fastball, and he backs it with an excellent changeup and a still-developing curveball that has shown signs of improvement.
Whether it's as a starter or an impact late-inning reliever, the 24-year-old has a high floor and an intriguing ceiling.
MLB ETA: July
Toronto Blue Jays: 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
B/R Prospect Rank: 1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. should already be in the majors.
A strained oblique saved the Toronto Blue Jays from having to answer service-time manipulation questions, even though they never intended to put him on the Opening Day roster.
There's nothing left for the 20-year-old phenom to prove after he hit .381/.437/.636 with 50 extra-base hits in 95 games while reaching Triple-A last season.
He's never going to win a Gold Glove, and he'll have to keep a close eye on his conditioning, but Guerrero has a chance to be a generational talent offensively.
MLB ETA: April 21. That's game No. 23 for the Blue Jays. Ronald Acuna Jr. made his debut in game No. 23 for the Atlanta Braves last season. It's a prediction I've made before, and I'm sticking to it.
Washington Nationals: SS Carter Kieboom
B/R Prospect Rank: 39
An injury to Howie Kendrick opened the door for Juan Soto to receive an early promotion to the majors last season.
Could the broken finger Trea Turner suffered last week afford Carter Kieboom a similar opportunity?
Utility man Wilmer Difo is filling in for the time being, but he's hitting only .200/.273/.350 for a 56 OPS+ on the year. If those numbers haven't improved a month from now, Kieboom could get the call.
The 21-year-old hit .280/.357/.444 with 48 extra-base hits between High-A and Double-A last season, and he has the quickness and strong arm to be a solid defender at shortstop.
MLB ETA: May
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted, and accurate through April 8.