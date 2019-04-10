Projecting MLB Arrival Dates for Each Team's Superstar Prospect

0 of 30

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Now more than ever, MLB teams are placing an emphasis on cost-controlled young talent. The free-agent market moving at a snail's pace this offseason further emphasizes that point.

Fans around the league have seemingly followed suit, paying more attention to their favorite team's farm system and top prospects.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a quick look at when each team can expect its top prospect to move up to the majors (not including prospects who are already playing at the MLB level).

Note: "B/R Prospect Rank" refers to where a player was slotted on our initial top 50 prospects article, which was published on April 4.