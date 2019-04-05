Predicting When Baseball's Super-Hyped Prospects Will Invade MLB

3 of 10

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

B/R Prospect Rank: 12

Among pitchers, only Forrest Whitley (No. 7) and Chris Paddack (No. 9) ranked higher on our top-50 prospects list than Oakland Athletics left-hander Jesus Luzardo.

The Washington Nationals rolled the dice on Luzardo in the third round of the 2016 draft despite the fact he underwent Tommy John surgery during his senior year of high school. He impressed upon returning to the mound and was promptly traded to the A's in the deal that sent Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Nationals.

During his first full season in the Oakland organization, he went 10-5 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 109.1 innings. He also closed out the year with four starts at Triple-A.

With three plus pitches and excellent command, he looks like the future ace of the Oakland staff.

He might have pushed for a spot on the Opening Day roster if not for a shoulder strain at the end of March that will shut him down for four-to-six weeks.

ETA: June 1. This will give him time to get a few starts in the minors once he returns to action. The A's will have him on a short leash, regardless.