B/R's Top 50 MLB Prospects at the Start of the 2019 Season

5. SS Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins

Lewis has put himself on the fast track since going No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft. With a 60-grade hit tool and 70-grade speed, he hit .292/.352/.451 with 46 extra-base hits and 28 steals while reaching High-A last season. He's still a work in progress defensively, but the tools are there from him to be a good defensive shortstop. Otherwise, his speed and instincts would play well in center field. It looks like his bat will play anywhere.

4. OF Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels

Adell quickly went from "best athlete" in the 2017 draft to one of the best prospects in all of baseball. In fact, with the three guys ahead of him all likely to exhaust their prospect eligibility by the next update, he could take over as the No. 1 prospect in baseball in short order. The 19-year-old has five plus tools, and he's been more polished than expected on the diamond. He hit .290/.355/.543 with 32 doubles, 20 home runs and 15 steals while reaching Double-A last year, and a 2019 debut is not out of the question.

3. OF Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox (MLB)

Jimenez has the best raw power of any prospect, and he's more than just an all-or-nothing slugger with a 65-grade hit tool and a .355/.399/.597 line at Triple-A last year. The White Sox believe strongly enough in his future that he was given a six-year, $43 million extension before making his MLB debut. And why not? Everything about this guy says dynamic middle-of-the-order run producer.

2. SS Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (MLB)

To the surprise and delight of MLB fans everywhere, Tatis was part of the Padres' Opening Day roster. He'll be 20 for the entire 2019 season, and there will be some inevitable growing pains, but he has the makings of a future superstar on both sides of the ball. A left side of the infield of Tatis and Manny Machado will be the cornerstone that the Padres build around.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Guerrero could win the AL batting title. Not eventually—he could win it this season. The 20-year-old hit .381/.437/.636 with 29 doubles, 20 home runs and 78 RBI in 95 games over three levels last season, closing out the year in Triple-A. He'll be in the majors as soon as the Blue Jays gain an extra year of team control, and he has all the makings of a generational talent.

