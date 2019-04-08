Auburn Gymnast Sam Cerio to Undergo Surgery on Both Legs After Gruesome Injury

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

Auburn gymnast Sam Cerio is undergoing surgery for two dislocated knees and a number of torn ligaments in each of her legs, according to Matt Eisenberg of ESPN.com, after a gruesome landing during her floor routine at Friday's NCAA regional.

Eisenberg noted Cerio suffered the injury after she "landed awkwardly as she was trying to execute a double front with a blind landing."

"Sam is a fighter and is in great spirits," Auburn coach Jeff Graba said. "We couldn't have a better leader for this team."

Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery, per Eisenberg.

On Instagram, Cerio announced that she was ending her gymnastics career after the incident:

"Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn't be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It's taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It's given me challenges and roadblocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned."