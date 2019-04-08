IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Points Table and Fixtures After Latest T20 Action

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

Kings XI Punjab (151/4) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at Mohali Stadium in Chandigarh on Monday.

Sunrisers set a total of 150 for four courtesy of David Warner's knock of 70, which extended his record to 349 runs for the season.

However, courtesy of half-centuries apiece from Lokesh Rahul (71) and Mayank Agarwal (55), Punjab caught them with just one over remaining.

Here's a look at the points table after their match, as well as the top run-scorers:

IPL 2019 Standings: Team, Played, Points, Net Run Rate

1. Kolkata Knight Riders: 5, 8, +1.058

2. Chennai Super Kings: 5, 8, +0.159

3. Kings XI Punjab: 6, 8, -0.061

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6, 6, +0.810

5. Mumbai Indians: 5, 6, +0.342

6. Delhi Capitals: 6, 6, +0.131

7. Rajasthan Royals: 5, 2, -0.848

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 6, 0, -1.453

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner (SRH): 279

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 263

3. Lokesh Rahul (KXIP): 217

4. Shreyas Iyer (DC): 215

5. Andre Russell (KKR): 207

6. Virat Kohli (RCB): 203

Updated Schedule

Tuesday, April 9: CSK vs. KKR

Wednesday, April 10: MI vs. KXIP

Thursday, April 11: RR vs. CSK

Friday, April 12: KKR vs. DC

Complete results, schedules and leaders available on the IPL's official website

Sunrisers took to the crease first, and an inauspicious start saw Jonny Bairstow dismissed for one, caught by Ravichandran Ashwin from Mujeeb Ur Rahman's ball.

Bairstow is the second highest run-scorer in the IPL this season, but as ESPNcricinfo observed, he's vulnerable against spin bowling:

Warner provided a much more settled platform for Sunrisers to build on with his 70 not out.

He was the IPL's key performer for the first innings, though as statistician Mohandas Menon observed, he was not at his explosive best:

The visitors were supported by a 26 from Vijay Shankar and a 19 from Manish Pandey, but Deepak Hooda was the most impressive with 14 from just three balls.

Hooda took to the crease for the final three balls of the innings and duly smashed a pair of fours and a six to finish with a flourish.

He also made three catches in the second innings, taking Chris Gayle for 16 while David Miller and Mandeep Singh were dismissed for a combined total of three.

His efforts helped set up a tense finish as Sunrisers sought to hold on to their lead, but Rahul and Agarwal's superb partnership made the difference for the home side.