TMZ: Conor McGregor's Lawsuit for Smashing Fan's Phone Dropped; Likely to Settle

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ahmed Abdirzak has filed to dismiss his lawsuit against Conor McGregor after the UFC star smashed his phone in March.

Per TMZ Sports, Abdirzak's suit against McGregor—for battery, assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress—has been dismissed "with prejudice," so the pair likely reached an out-of-court settlement regarding the matter.

The Irishman was arrested after breaking the phone outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami and taking it with him, and he's still facing criminal charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

It's said those charges could carry a potential maximum six-year prison sentence if he's convicted.

The charges were reduced from strong-armed robbery to robbery by sudden snatching, while the criminal mischief charge was originally a felony before being reclassed as a misdemeanor. The original charges could have carried a combined 20-year prison sentence.



TMZ leaked footage of the March 11 incident, in which McGregor can be seen stamping on the phone:

Abdirzak, 22, was seeking in excess of $15,000. He said he was trying to take a photo of the 30-year-old, who "flew into a rage and punched [Abdirzak's] smart phone out of his hand" and then "repeatedly" stomped on it.



The former two-weight champion left with the phone and was later arrested at a nearby mansion where he was staying with his family.

His arraignment will take place Wednesday. Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, McGregor will not have to personally attend the hearing if he submits a written not guilty plea in advance.