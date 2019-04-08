WNBA to Unveil New Logo for 2020 Season as Part of Brand 'Refresh'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The WNBA is getting a new look.

Mechelle Voepel of ESPN.com reported Monday: "The WNBA is launching a 'refresh' of its brand that will include a new logo design. It will debut this week in conjunction with Wednesday's draft, but the full rollout won't take place until the 2020 season."

The new logo can be seen in the WNBA promo video below:

