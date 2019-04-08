WNBA to Unveil New Logo for 2020 Season as Part of Brand 'Refresh'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2019

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) dribbles against Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, right, during the second half of Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Fairfax, Va. The Storm won 98-82 and the title. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The WNBA is getting a new look.

Mechelle Voepel of ESPN.com reported Monday: "The WNBA is launching a 'refresh' of its brand that will include a new logo design. It will debut this week in conjunction with Wednesday's draft, but the full rollout won't take place until the 2020 season."

The new logo can be seen in the WNBA promo video below:

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

